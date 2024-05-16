Liverpool FC launch eye-catching new training kit for 2024/25

Liverpool FC have launched an impressive training kit collection for the 2024/25 season, expected to be their last with Nike.

This season may still have one final game remaining, but we have already seen the new home kit that will be adorned by the team in the first campaign without Jurgen Klopp.

Kits and apparel can often cause a divide in opinions, but there is usually something for everyone and the new training range will not leave you short on options.

As modelled by members of the first-team and women’s team, the range from Nike is impressive – with a wide range of jackets, t-shirts, shorts, polos and training tops to choose from.

‘Green and Gym Red’ is a popular combination for next season – as worn by Missy Bo Kearns above – as too ‘Gym Red and Yellow’, in line with the new home kit.

A particular favourite will no doubt prove to be the pre-match top, though, which has the club’s logos over the years adorned on both the front and back.

* Order the new LFC 2024/25 training collection from the official LFC store here.

As abovementioned, this is set to be the final season with Nike as Liverpool’s kit suppliers, with Adidas expected to be announced as the club’s next manufacturer from 2025/26.

If confirmed, it would reunite Liverpool with a kit supplier that became synonymous with the club over two lengthy periods between 1985-1996 and 2006-2012.

Fan reactions

Black training jacket and Ali red shirt are SOOOO good https://t.co/t0HP1F1cO1 — Tom ??????? (@LFCTom36) May 16, 2024

The pre-match jersey is finer than the main jersey ? https://t.co/1quFDp6lSN — Abbakar AAS (@Abkr_AS) May 16, 2024

Now this looks mint ?? https://t.co/M7ye99WCc3 — Will (@Pumpkin_boy94) May 15, 2024

* See more photos and order the new Liverpool FC 2024/25 training collection from the official LFC store here.