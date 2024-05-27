After Leeds‘ failure to overcome Southampton in the Championship playoff final, Liverpool’s chances of signing winger Crysencio Summerville may be boosted.

Southampton are the final side to book their place in next season’s Premier League, joining Leicester and Ipswich in the top flight for 2024/25 after only one season away.

It brings a familiar matchup for Liverpool, who faced Russell Martin’s Southampton in the fifth round of the FA Cup in February.

And the result at Wembley could even have boosted the Reds’ transfer plans, with it believed there is interest in Leeds attacker Summerville.

The Mail‘s Craig Hope reported earlier in May that, if they failed to return to the Premier League, Leeds would need to raise around £100 million in player sales to balance the books.

Summerville, 22, is claimed to be “most likely to leave,” with Liverpool credited with a watching interest along with Chelsea, Aston Villa and Newcastle.

The Dutchman – who scored 21 goals and laid on 10 assists in 49 games in 2023/24, predominantly as a left winger – is valued at “in excess of £30 million.”

Reporting in January, This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch explained that any interest in Summerville had not yet developed beyond the early stages.

But with The Athletic’s David Ornstein since revealing that “multiple contacts” are expecting a new winger to arrive at Anfield this summer, things may have changed.

Confirmation that Leeds will not be part of next season’s Premier League could present the opportunity for a bargain, with £30 million certainly reasonable.

Summerville’s breakout campaign in the Championship may have helped convince the likes of Michael Edwards and Richard Hughes that he is now capable of stepping up, too, having scored just four times in 28 games in his last season in the top flight.

Liverpool would likely not be the young attacker’s only suitors, but with compatriot Arne Slot now at the helm it may bring an enticing offer for Summerville.

The likes of Mohammed Kudus, Johan Bakayoko and Takefusa Kubo have also been linked with moves to Merseyside, with there still suggestions that Luis Diaz could depart the club.