Friday’s news includes Liverpool being linked with a summer transfer for Brentford star Bryan Mbeumo and an update on Ben Doak‘s Euro 2024 chances.

Liverpool ‘show interest’ in Mbeumo

Arne Slot could be keen to add to Liverpool’s attack this summer and it looks as though a Premier League player is seen as an option.

According to an update from L’Equipe, the Reds are interested in signing Mbeumo this summer, with themselves and Newcastle ‘showing interest’ in him.

Mbeumo himself has hinted that he could be keen for a fresh challenge at this point in his career, saying:

“I spent five seasons at Brentford, in a club that knew how to help me grow and take a step forward. “But yes, I want to play in the biggest competitions, in the best clubs. It’s still enticing to see some big teams interested in me. We’ll see.”

Primarily a right-sided and left-footed forward in the mould of Mohamed Salah, Mbeumo has 92 goal contributions in 200 appearances for Brentford, a solid return for a relative youngster.

Michael Edwards has appointed Hans Leitert as head of global goalkeeping as part of FSG’s attempt to overhaul Liverpool’s setup and prepare for multi-club ownership

New Liverpool manager Slot has explained his style of play in his own words – he wants an “aggressive” team that is “difficult to beat”, which bodes well!

Doak‘s training absence with Scotland has been explained by assistant coach John Carver as “precautionary” – will he be on the plane to Euro 2024?

Trey Nyoni has impressed so much at Liverpool that staff are hoping the 16-year-old stays at the club for years. He is a massive talent

Joe Gomez has already scored for Liverpool! A video of a forgotten goal has resurfaced from back in 2017, but does it really count?

Liverpool have an early ‘advantage’ in the League Cup next season and all fans can watch on UK terrestrial television, which is great news

Liverpool and Tottenham are reportedly battling to sign Feyenoord striker Santiago Gimenez – he scored 23 Eredivisie goals under Slot last season! (TV Azteca)

The Reds are thought to have made enquiries to sign Wellington Phoenix Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen this summer – Bournemouth are leading the race to snap him up, though (Sky Sports)

Liverpool have become the first Premier League club to reach 10 million subscribers on YouTube – your daily reminder that the Reds are absolutely massive! (LFC)

Man City are thought to be rivalling Liverpool for the signing of Real Madrid superstar Rodrygo – life would be easier if that club just didn’t exist! (Marca)

FIFA have been warned that players are willing to go on strike if they continue to be overworked – the schedule is just ridiculous these days! (BBC Sport)

Jose Mourinho is set to sign a two-year deal as the new Fenerbahce manager – he just can’t get the calibre of jobs he used to (Sky Sports)

Frank Lampard is a contender to replace Vincent Kompany as Burnley manager – how on earth does he keep getting these jobs?! Former Reds striker Craig Bellamy is in temporary charge (Times)

This Is Anfield‘s 2023/24 player reviews are now in full swing, with many available for your viewing pleasure. Here are three below…

In case you haven’t seen it yet, here’s a reminder to listen to Jurgen Klopp‘s Q&A at his farewell party earlier this week IN FULL.

What a man he is…

There’s no football of note this evening, but don’t forget the Champions League final tomorrow night!

Real Madrid take on Borussia Dortmund at Wembley, with kickoff at 8pm (BST) on Saturday night.