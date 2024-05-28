Jurgen Klopp gave 12 players their Liverpool debuts this season, and each of them gave their own unique contribution to the Reds’ campaign.

A player’s Liverpool debut is always special. Speaking to This Is Anfield, Reds legend Sammy Lee even said it was the No. 1 moment he would choose to relive from his career that included two European Cups trumphs.

This season, 12 players made their first appearance for the Reds, including four new signings and eight academy graduates.

Trey Nyoni

Debut: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (February 28, 2024) – aged 16

Appearances: 1

Trey Nyoni is very much still a kid but Klopp saw enough in him to bring him into first-team training regularly across the campaign.

His debut came when he replaced Harvey Elliott in the 78th minute against Southampton in the FA Cup.

Jayden Danns

Debut: Liverpool 4-1 Luton (February 21, 2024) – aged 18

Appearances: 5

Goals: 2

A phenomenal year for Jayden Danns began with goals for the under-18s before being fast-tracked through the under-21s and into the first team.

He played a key part in Liverpool winning the League Cup, coming off the bench and helping to overpower Chelsea in extra time.

Alexis Mac Allister

Debut: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (August 13, 2023) – aged 24

Appearances: 46

Goals: 7

Despite playing out of position, as a defensive midfielder, for much of the season, Alexis Mac Allister was still arguably Liverpool’s player of the year. We’re so excited to see what more he can produce.

Luke Chambers

Debut: Liverpool 3-1 Leicester (September 27, 2023) – aged 19

Appearances: 4

Three appearances at left-back in the Europa League impressed Wigan enough for Luke Chambers to go on loan after Christmas. There, he started 17 of the 18 matches he was available for.

Dominik Szoboszlai

Debut: Chelsea 1-1 Liverpool (August 13, 2023) – aged 22

Appearances: 45

Goals: 7

Dominik Szoboszlai hit the ground running when he arrived at Liverpool. His running from midfield and energy made an immediate impact, but he tired later in the season and his touch began to elude him.

Mateusz Musialowski

Debut: Liverpool 6-1 Sparta Prague (March 14, 2024) – aged 20

Appearances: 1

After making a big mark on the under-18s in 2020, Mateusz Musialowski‘s progression hasn’t been linear, but he was finally awarded a brief first team appearance off the bench in March. He is expected to leave this summer.

Wataru Endo

Debut: Liverpool 3-1 Bournemouth (August 19, 2023) – aged 30

Appearances: 43

Goals: 2

Wataru Endo is another who started brilliantly and was truly heroic in the League Cup final. However, the latter part of the campaign demonstrated some of his limitations. A solid season for a £16.2 million signing.

Jarell Quansah

Debut: Newcastle 1-2 Liverpool (August 27, 2023) – aged 20

Appearances: 33

Goals: 3

It is hard to believe Jarell Quansah only made his debut in August. That first game was a baptism of fire at St James’ Park, but he rose to the challenge and is now in the provisional England squad for Euro 2024.

Calum Scanlon

Debut: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse (October 26, 2023) – aged 18

Appearances: 2

Battling with Chambers for the left-back spot in the Europa League, Scanlon was given two chances from the bench to show his worth, against Toulouse and Union SG.

Ryan Gravenberch

Debut: Wolves 1-3 Liverpool (September 16, 2023) – aged 21

Appearances: 38

Goals: 4

After a strong start, Ryan Gravenberch fell out of favour for a while before the end of the season saw him regain some form, particularly shown in the Reds’ 3-1 win at Fulham in April.

It is easy to forget he is only 22 years old.

James McConnell

Debut: Liverpool 5-1 Toulouse (October 26, 2023) – aged 19

Appearances: 9

James McConnell has been one of the surprise standout youngsters of the season, playing and winning both FA Cup matches he started as well as coming on in the League Cup final.

Lewis Koumas

Debut: Liverpool 3-0 Southampton (February 28, 2024) – aged 18

Appearances: 1

Goals: 1

Along with Danns, Koumas came in from the under-18s and performed when given the chance. His sole start saw him score the opener at Anfield against Southampton, a moment the Wirralian will never forget.