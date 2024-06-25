Alisson saw one of the quietest nights of his Brazil career as they kicked off Copa America with a 0-0 draw with Costa Rica, while Luis Diaz dazzled for Colombia.

Copa America is underway in the United States and, after Monday night, all four of Liverpool’s representatives have featured for their countries.

After an assist for Alexis Mac Allister and a goal for Darwin Nunez, it was a less influential display from Alisson as Brazil were held by Costa Rica.

Brazil dominated with 74 percent possession and 19 shots on goal to their opponents’ two, but a lack of quality in front of goal let Dorival Jr’s side down.

A weak opponent – who mustered only 0.03 xG, per FotMob – meant for a quiet night for Alisson, who was not required to make a single save.

Liverpool’s No. 1 completed all 20 of his attempted passes including two accurate long balls, touching the ball fewer times (22) than substitute Savio (32), who played all of 20 minutes.

Globo Esporte rated Alisson a six out of 10, writing: “He was a mere spectator on the field, without needing to make any defence. He was only required with his feet and showed his usual quality.”

GOAL‘s Jacob Schneider agreed with a six-out-of-10 rating, explaining that Alisson “did what was asked of him when called upon” despite being “barely tested.”

Elsewhere at Copa America, Colombia began Group D with a victory, beating Paraguay 2-1 as James Rodriguez assisted goals for Daniel Munoz and Jefferson Lerma.

After a goal and assist in the final warmup friendly against Bolovia, Diaz did not have a direct impact on the scoresheet – but emerged as one of the top performers.

El Espectador hailed Diaz as “impossible to control,” adding that he was “one of those who received the most kicks from the Paraguayans, who tried to contain him with blows, but could not.”

A sublime piece of skill on the left flank has already gone viral, with the publication noting that Paraguay’s defenders “did not know how to stop” the No. 7.

Colombia therefore finish the first round of games top of their group with Brazil in second, with their next fixtures against Costa Rica and Paraguay respectively.

After those games on Friday night, Colombia will face Brazil in the deciding clash of Group D, taking place next Tuesday.