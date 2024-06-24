Andy Robertson has become the first Liverpool player to be knocked out of Euro 2024, with the Scotland captain left disappointed after a 1-0 loss to Hungary.

Liverpool saw 10 players join their countries for duty at the Euros, but that number has now been reduced as the group stage draws to a close.

Scotland faced Hungary on Sunday night in what was effectively a playoff for third place, with both sides needing a win to keep up their hopes of reaching the last 16.

Ultimately, the win went to Hungary, who endured a shocking injury to striker Barnabas Varga and went on to seal a 1-0 victory through Kevin Csoboth in the 10th minute of stoppage time.

The result means Robertson and Scotland exit the tournament early, joining Poland as one of only two sides knocked out as of Sunday night.

Robertson played 89 minutes as captain before being replaced by winger Lewis Morgan, in a late roll of the dice by manager Steve Clarke.

Speaking to BBC Sport after the game, which saw Scotland end the Euros with one point having also lost 5-1 to Germany and drawn 1-1 with Switzerland, the left-back apologised to his country’s supporters.

“There’s nothing really to say to be honest. We gave it everything,” Robertson said.

“We knew we had to win this game, and they’ve hit us on the counter-attack. It could have gone either way, but that’s football – that’s how it goes. It will take a long time to get over this one.

“We had a lot of possession, first half, without doing anything with it. We had to find that cutting edge and go for it a wee bit more.

“We did go for it, but we got sucker-punched. A draw wasn’t going to be enough realistically.

“Tonight and for a long time we have to get over this. It’s a tough one. It’s devastating.

“All the lads are absolutely gutted. I will say thank you to all the supporters; sorry for letting you all down.”

A return for pre-season

Robertson’s early exit means he can be expected to join up with his Liverpool team-mates before the pre-season tour of the United States, which begins at the end of July.

It remains to be seen whether Arne Slot will grant his players the three weeks off that became custom under Jurgen Klopp, but the Scot is likely to arrive back at the AXA Training Centre in mid-July.

Real Betis (July 26) – Pittsburgh, USA

– Pittsburgh, USA Arsenal (July 31) – Philadelphia, USA

– Philadelphia, USA Man United (August 3) – South Carolina, USA

– South Carolina, USA Sevilla (August 11) – Anfield

He could still be joined by Dominik Szoboszlai, whose Hungary side face a wait to learn if they are one of the four highest-ranked teams to finish third in their groups.

Diogo Jota‘s Portugal are already through to the last 16, while Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch should progress with Netherlands, as is likely for Ibrahima Konate with France.

Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez could seal their spot with England on Tuesday night, with goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros the most likely to drop out with the Czech Republic currently on one point after two games.