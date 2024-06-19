Liverpool have finally confirmed when Arne Slot will be officially unveiled as their new head coach, with the Dutchman conducting his first interview.

Slot was formally announced as Jurgen Klopp‘s successor at the end of May, but there has been an unexpected silence from the club in the three weeks since.

That will end at 4pm on Wednesday, with the new head coach’s first interview with the club released via their official channels.

In a teaser for the video, Slot can be seen donning the Liverpool kit he will wear when he and his staff oversee sessions at the AXA Training Centre.

It is the first sight of Slot in an official capacity for the club, which will delight supporters after a long wait to hear from the 45-year-old.

Liverpool have explained that the interview will cover “his decision to join the Reds, replacing Jurgen Klopp, his plans for pre-season and how much he’s looking forward to getting to work.”

The former Feyenoord head coach “also reveals the conversations he’s had with a number of the players since officially taking post on June 1, and plenty more.”

There is an expectation that the club will soon announce Slot’s backroom staff, with assistants Sipke Hulshoff and Ruben Peeters joining him from the Eredivisie side.

However, there have been hiccups in Liverpool’s recruitment process off the pitch as they aim to replace a raft of key staff following Klopp’s exit.

Etienne Reijnen, a former team-mate of Slot’s who later joined his support team at Feyenoord, is unlikely to join due to work permit issues, while goalkeeping coach Jyri Nieminen has also cast doubt over a switch.