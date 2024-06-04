★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Inacio ‘interest’ denied, Alonso explains & Clark admired – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool’s interest in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been played down on Tuesday, while Xabi Alonso has explained not replacing Jurgen Klopp.

 

Inacio ‘interest’ denied

2WYHHR9 April 06, 2024. Lisbon, Portugal. Sporting's defender from Portugal Goncalo Inacio (25) in action during the game of the Matchday 28 of Liga Portugal Betclic, Sporting CP vs SL Benfica Credit: Alexandre de Sousa/Alamy Live News

On Monday, it was claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Inacio is a summer transfer target for Liverpool.

Not for the first time, though, we understand he is incorrect!

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has learned that Inacio does not feature on Liverpool’s list of potential targets at centre-back.

Lynch adds that the Reds are keeping tabs on other defensive options, with Joel Matip leaving, Ibrahima Konate injury-prone and Jarell Quansah still maturing.

 

5 other things today: Alonso admission & Klopp gesture

Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen beat Freiburg to re-establish their 10-point lead at the top of the Bundesliga (Tom Weller/AP)

  • Xabi Alonso has explained his decision not to take the Liverpool job – he says “my bond is still there”
  • Kevin De Bruyne has discussed leaving Man City for Saudi Arabia, admitting that it isn’t out of the question

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Thursday, March 14, 2024: Liverpool's Bobby Clark during the UEFA Europa League Round of 16 2nd Leg match between Liverpool FC and AC Sparta Praha at Anfield. Liverpool won 6-1, 11-2 on aggregate. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Derby are interested in signing Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark on loan this summer – that could be an ideal temporary move for him (Derby Telegraph)

  • Ben Doak‘s Scotland debut will have to wait after he was an absent against Gibraltar on Monday night – left out as a precaution after “a little reaction” to training (Scotsman)

  • Ruben Peeters has confirmed that he has joined Slot’s backroom at Liverpool as first-team lead physical performance coach – his agent previously revealed as much (LinkedIn)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

BURNLEY, ENGLAND - Saturday, February 3, 2018: Manchester City's manager Pep Guardiola looks dejected during the FA Premier League match between Burnley FC and Manchester City FC at Turf Moor. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Man City have launched unprecedented legal action against the Premier League, calling their rules ‘tyranny of the majority’. They’re not acting at all guilty! (Times)

  • Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ross Barkley from Luton. He enjoyed a spell there on loan in 2020/21, scoring against Liverpool in that crazy 7-2 defeat! (Fabrizio Romano)

  • Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is wanted by Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, with a loan move to his boyhood club possible (Globo)

  • Ex-Reds goalkeeper Pepe Reina, now 41, has confirmed he is leaving Villarreal and is looking for a new club to mark the “last chapter” in his playing career (Instagram)

 

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Here’s your daily reminder of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brilliance, with his performance for England against Bosnia and Herzegovina last night an impressive one.

He scored a beauty for good measure, too…

There are a host of international friendlies this evening, but from a Liverpool perspective, the most interesting is Republic of Ireland vs. Hungary (7.45pm BST).

Caoimhin Kelleher and Dominik Szoboszlai will lock horns, with the Reds pair both expected to start for their respective countries.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024