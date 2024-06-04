Liverpool’s interest in Sporting CP defender Goncalo Inacio has been played down on Tuesday, while Xabi Alonso has explained not replacing Jurgen Klopp.

Inacio ‘interest’ denied

On Monday, it was claimed by Fabrizio Romano that Inacio is a summer transfer target for Liverpool.

Not for the first time, though, we understand he is incorrect!

This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch has learned that Inacio does not feature on Liverpool’s list of potential targets at centre-back.

Lynch adds that the Reds are keeping tabs on other defensive options, with Joel Matip leaving, Ibrahima Konate injury-prone and Jarell Quansah still maturing.

5 other things today: Alonso admission & Klopp gesture

Xabi Alonso has explained his decision not to take the Liverpool job – he says “my bond is still there”

Klopp turned down a “fortune” to serve as pundit for the Champions League final – so he could watch Dortmund as a fan

Andy Robertson admits he is yet to speak with Arne Slot – but is “really excited” about this new era at Liverpool

Kevin De Bruyne has discussed leaving Man City for Saudi Arabia, admitting that it isn’t out of the question

Naby Keita has brutally been voted ‘flop of the season’ by his fellow players in the Bundesliga

Latest Liverpool FC News

Derby are interested in signing Liverpool youngster Bobby Clark on loan this summer – that could be an ideal temporary move for him (Derby Telegraph)

Ben Doak‘s Scotland debut will have to wait after he was an absent against Gibraltar on Monday night – left out as a precaution after “a little reaction” to training (Scotsman)

Ruben Peeters has confirmed that he has joined Slot’s backroom at Liverpool as first-team lead physical performance coach – his agent previously revealed as much (LinkedIn)

Other chat from elsewhere

Man City have launched unprecedented legal action against the Premier League, calling their rules ‘tyranny of the majority’. They’re not acting at all guilty! (Times)

Aston Villa have reached a verbal agreement to sign Ross Barkley from Luton. He enjoyed a spell there on loan in 2020/21, scoring against Liverpool in that crazy 7-2 defeat! (Fabrizio Romano)

Former Liverpool playmaker Philippe Coutinho is wanted by Brazilian side Vasco da Gama, with a loan move to his boyhood club possible (Globo)

Ex-Reds goalkeeper Pepe Reina, now 41, has confirmed he is leaving Villarreal and is looking for a new club to mark the “last chapter” in his playing career (Instagram)

Tweet of the day and match of the night

Here’s your daily reminder of Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s brilliance, with his performance for England against Bosnia and Herzegovina last night an impressive one.

He scored a beauty for good measure, too…

This Trent performance last night ???pic.twitter.com/lGdpz5qjXI — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) June 4, 2024

There are a host of international friendlies this evening, but from a Liverpool perspective, the most interesting is Republic of Ireland vs. Hungary (7.45pm BST).

Caoimhin Kelleher and Dominik Szoboszlai will lock horns, with the Reds pair both expected to start for their respective countries.