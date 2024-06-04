Man City midfielder Kevin De Bruyne could soon leave the club for the Saudi Pro League, admitting “you’re talking about incredible amounts of money.”

De Bruyne, 33 this month, enters the final year of his contract this summer and is acknowledged as a high-profile target for clubs in Saudi Arabia.

It remains to be seen whether the Saudi Pro League will throw money at players in the same way they did last year, but the Belgian is certainly on their radar.

The Telegraph‘s Jason Burt reported last month that De Bruyne, Mohamed Salah, Alisson, Ederson, Bruno Fernandes and Casemiro were among the league’s targets.

Now speaking to Het Laatste Nieuws in his native Belgium, the Man City midfielder openly admitted he could follow the money to the Middle East.

“At my age you have to be open to everything,” De Bruyne said.

“You’re talking about incredible amounts of money in what may be the end of my career. Sometimes you have to think about that.

“If I play there for two years, I will be able to earn an incredible amount of money.

“Before that I had to play football for 15 years. I may not even reach that amount yet.

“Then you have to think about what that could mean next. But at the moment I haven’t had to think about that yet.”

It has been suggested that the Saudi Pro League could target the likes of De Bruyne and Salah next summer, rather than this, due to their impending status as free agents.

But that does not rule out ambitious bids in the upcoming transfer window, particularly if Saudi officials want to make a statement in the wake of Kylian Mbappe’s move to Real Madrid.

Unlike Salah, who appears to have vowed his commitment to Liverpool for at least one more season, De Bruyne is frank in his willingness to consider a switch.

Bringing in De Bruyne would undoubtedly be a coup for the Saudi Pro League, and from the perspective of Man City‘s rivals, it would be a major boost – as he is arguably the Manchester side’s best player.

“For [my wife], an exotic adventure is OK. These are also conversations that we are increasingly having as a family,” he continued.

“I still have one year left on my contract, so I have to think about what could happen.

“My eldest [son] is now eight years old and knows nothing but England. He also asks how long I will play for City.

“Once the moment comes, we will have to deal with it in a certain way.”

De Bruyne has four goals and nine assists in his 18 clashes with Liverpool as a Man City player, though he has only won five of those meetings.