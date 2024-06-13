★ PREMIUM
LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, September 25, 2017: Liverpool's manager Jürgen Klopp and Head of Fitness and Conditioning Andreas Kornmayer during a training session at Melwood Training Ground ahead of the UEFA Champions League Group E match against FC Spartak Moscow. (Pic by Paul Greenwood/Propaganda)
Another of Jurgen Klopp’s staff is joining Pepijn Lijnders at new club

A key member of Jurgen Klopp‘s backroom staff at Liverpool, Andreas Kornmayer, is reportedly set to join Pepijn Lijnders at Red Bull Salzburg.

While Klopp may be happy for a long break from football, his assistants are younger and more eager to get back into the game after leaving Liverpool.

With Lijnders taking over as Salzburg manager, he is set to be joined by Kornmayer, who acted as head of fitness and conditioning for eight years with the Reds.

On Twitter, journalist Florian Plettenberg wrote: “Kornmayer [is] to become the new performance manager of RB Salzburg! It’s all done and signed.”

It is expected that his role as performance manager will entail mostly the same responsibilities that he undertook at Liverpool.

The Reds’ ex-elite development coach, Vitor Matos, is also joining Lijnders. He will be the Dutchman’s assistant in the dugout – a big step up from his role at Liverpool.

Upon Kornmayer’s arrival on Merseyside, he was dubbed Klopp’s doppelganger by many, with the pair sharing facial similarities.

We quickly became used to his presence on the bench, though, and he was key to his German compatriot’s success as boss.

Along with Kornmayer and Matos, Peter Krawietz and John Achterberg have both departed this summer, leaving multiple vacancies among the backroom staff.

Head of recovery and performance Andreas Schlumberger is also leaving after four years on Merseyside.

The new employee tasked with taking over some of Kornmayer and Schlumberger’s duties, is Ruben Peeters.

Arne Slot is bringing the Belgian with him from Feyenoord to take the job of lead physical performance coach for the first team.

Sipke Hulshoff is set to become the new assistant manager and, though this is yet to be officially confirmed, the deal should be all but done.

One man who likely won’t be moving to Anfield now, however, is Etienne Reijnen. This Is Anfield understands he has privately confirmed that he expects to remain at Feyenoord, due to issues securing a UK work permit.

Prospective new goalkeeper coach Jyri Nieminen is also doubtful.

Speaking to the Finnish magazine, Apu, he said: “The Liverpool thing was on, and of course I was thinking about it.

“With a very high probability, I will continue with Feyenoord next season as well. The situation will change if it changes.”

