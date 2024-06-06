It was a busy day of news as the Premier League voted to keep VAR and a transfer claim emerged that linked Liverpool to Michael Olise.

Michael Olise transfer claim

A report from the Yorkshire outlet, Leeds Live, has claimed that Liverpool “have had a close eye on Crystal Palace‘s Michael Olise” and “it’s thought that is where their transfer priority lies.”

That is according to journalist James Smailes, who also says that Liverpool “are understood to have ended their interest in Crysencio Summerville despite being the early front-runners to sign the player.”

He added: “Should the Reds get Olise, Palace are expected to use some of the potential £60 million transfer fee to bring Summerville to Selhurst Park, with the Eagles having made their interest known.”

On the face of things, it seems hard to believe Liverpool would spend £60 million on Olise, who missed Premier League matches last season with hamstring injuries.

Olise is a right winger and, for Liverpool, that kind fee would be worthy of a marquee signing, not someone who is going to play second fiddle to Mo Salah for at least a year.

That isn’t to rule out any interest from the Reds, but a £60 million move seems unlikely.

3 things today

It could be as late as July before Liverpool fans hear from Arne Slot, reports Paul Gorst of the Liverpool Echo

He also reports Jurgen Klopp has signed a deal with MJK and SPORTFIVE for the marketing agencies to grow his ‘brand’ – make sure he has time to rest!

Ex-Liverpool striker Dominic Solanke has a £65 million release clause that is limited to certain clubs – the Reds have a 20 percent sell-on clause (the Athletic)

International round-up

Ibrahima Konate played 90 minutes for France in the middle of a back three as they beat Luxembourg 3-0

Curtis Jones has left the England camp, with Jarell Quansah set to follow on Saturday – off for a proper holiday!

Darwin Nunez scored a hat-trick of first-time finishes for Uruguay in a 4-0 win over Mexico

Wataru Endo was rested for Japan’s 5-0 win over Myanmar – no need for him to play every game

Latest chat from elsewhere

Every Premier League club except Wolves has voted to keep VAR, but six improvements are to be focused on

A man has been found guilty of common assault after headbutting Roy Keane following Arsenal 3-1 Man United last September

James Maddison has been cut from Gareth Southgate’s England squad – the right decision based on form

Video of the day and match of the night

This was a brilliant chat with Gordon Wallace, who played played 22 times for Liverpool under Bill Shankly, and George Scott.

Match of the night is an international friendly between the Netherlands and Canada, on Premier Sports 1.

The game kicks off at 7.45pm (BST) and is a chance to see how Virgil van Dijk, Cody Gakpo and Ryan Gravenberch are faring ahead of Euro 2024.