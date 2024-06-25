Ibrahima Konate has suffered another blow to his hopes with France at Euro 2024 on Tuesday, while interest has emerged in more Liverpool players.

Konate snubbed by France

Konate was backed to start for France at the Euros, but Didier Deschamps went for Dayot Upamecano and William Saliba at centre-back in the opening two games.

Reports in France claimed that the Liverpool man would come in for Saliba for Tuesday’s clash with Poland, but that wasn’t the case.

Instead, Konate again found himself on the substitutes’ bench, suggesting he has little chance of featuring prominently in the knockout rounds.

Meanwhile, both Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo started for the Netherlands against Austria.

6 other things: Interest in Reds pair & Williams update

Fabio Carvalho is also reportedly wanted by clubs in five countries – but the Reds have other plans for him

Athletic Club winger Nico Williams has been linked with a move to Liverpool, but club sources insist he is “not under consideration”

Liverpool are hoping to raise £83 million by selling four players this summer, including Caoimhin Kelleher. Clubs are already interested!

Liverpool transfer target Riccardo Calafiori was left in tears after his brilliant assist sealed Italy’s place in the last 16 of the Euros

Wataru Endo‘s desire to represent Japan at the Olympics may have a big impact on Liverpool’s pre-season plans – Egypt also want Mo Salah to play for them!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Lille centre-back Leny Yoro remains keen on joining Real Madrid over Liverpool this summer, according to James Pearce (The Athletic)

The Reds are reportedly willing to pay over £50 million to sign former Everton winger Ademola Lookman this summer. We’re not so sure… (Calciomercato)

Liverpool and Japan Airlines have announced a multi-year partnership that will see them become the club’s official airline partner moving forward (LFC)

Other chat from elsewhere

Bayern Munich’s board have ‘approved’ their deal to sign Michael Olise – a move to Liverpool has been rumoured in the past! (BILD)

Arsenal legend Thierry Henry is said to be in contention to be Wales’ next manager – he’s currently in charge of Olise and Yoro at France youth level (BBC Sport)

Everton are closing in on the signing of Marseille winger Iliman Ndiaye, while Ashley Young has signed a new one-year extension (Times)

Match of the night

Match of the night is England vs. Slovenia (8pm BST), in the Three Lions’ final group game at Euro 2024.

Trent Alexander-Arnold is expected to be dropped in place of Conor Gallagher, though, which makes it far less appealing!