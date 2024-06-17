Ahead of the release of Liverpool’s new away and third kits for the 2024/25 campaign, the latest photos of both shirts to leak showcase details up close.

Liverpool have already released their new home kit for the upcoming season, but the next away and third kits are yet to be confirmed by the club.

Despite this, a series of leaks have given supporters an indication of what to expect when they are finally unveiled – which is expected to come in July and August respectively.

New photos from kit enthusiast Nguyen Hoang Viet on Twitter show what appear to be genuine versions of the black away shirt and white third shirt for 2024/25.

The official colourway for Liverpool’s new away kit is ‘night forest/anthracite/washed teal/sail’, per Footy Headlines.

This is essentially two shades of black and dark grey, with turquoise and white for the detailing – including ‘washed teal’ cuffs and white logos.

The shirt features a crew neck collar in dark grey, with a relatively plain all-over pattern for a shirt reminiscent of that worn by Jurgen Klopp‘s Liverpool during 2019/20.

Meanwhile, the new third shirt features a bold, all-over design with light grey on white, while the detailing – including an eye-catching collar – is in contrasting red and yellow.

Its colourway is a throwback to the popular shirts worn during the 1980s, with a twist based on Nike’s reliance on distinctive patterns.

A major difference with this season’s third kit is a vertical double Nike swoosh, which features on all of the manufacturer’s third shirts for the 2024/25 campaign.

The upcoming season will be Liverpool’s last with Nike, following reports that a new deal has been agreed for Adidas to take over from 2025/26.