Liverpool supporters have finally heard from Arne Slot, with the boss announcing three new coaches, and there has been a transfer update on Leny Yoro.

Slot announces new goalkeeper coach

Almost a month after he was officially announced as Liverpool’s new head coach, Slot has finally given his first interview.

Among the topics covered were the reason for the long wait, his communication with players and his involvement in the transfer market.

However, the big news was the confirmation of Sipke Hulshoff as first assistant coach, Ruben Peeters as lead physical performance coach and Fabian Otte as the new goalkeeper coach.

Otte is the name unknown to supporters beforehand and will join following completion of his USA team’s campaign at this summer’s Copa America.

Latest Liverpool FC news

There has been “direct contact” with Lille from Yoro’s suitors, of whom Liverpool is reportedly one, but the player’s “preference is Real Madrid,” according to the Athletic

Speaking to the Liverpool Echo, Michael Owen has warned supporters that he is beginning to lose faith in Darwin Nunez, admitting he is “starting to come around to thinking what we see is what we get”

Jurgen Klopp sent a heartwarming video message to actor and Liverpool fan Sue Johnston as she was awarded freedom of the city, an honour also bestowed on Klopp

3 things from Arne Slot

Slot explained that he took the break before the interview out of respect for Klopp but also because he was on holiday – fair enough, Arne!

He also revealed he has been in contact with sporting director Richard Hughes “almost every day” to talk about transfers

The new head coach also revealed he sometimes takes inspiration other sports, such as cycling and tennis

Latest chat from elsewhere

A last-gasp equaliser secured a 2-2 draw for Albania against Croatia at Euro 2024 – an Albania upset against Spain on Monday would see the underdogs go through

Unless FIFA rules are changed, clubs will be able to refuse players going to AFCON in 2025- read why here

Steve Cooper has agreed to become the new head coach of Leicester, six months after being sakced by Nottingham Forest (Sky Sports)

Video of the day and match of the night

Make sure to find time between European Championship matches to watch some of our chat with Liverpool legend Sammy Lee!

He went over his some of his favourite moments as a player, coach and supporter of the club.

Match of the night is Scotland vs. Switzerland at Euro 2024, which kicks off at 8pm (BST) and is on BBC One.

You would think Andy Robertson‘s side need to take at least a point to stand a chance of going through, with their last group match against Hungary this Sunday.