Liverpool FC Euro 2024 Player Ratings: Every Red graded in group stages

Joanna Durkan

The group stages of Euro 2024 have concluded and Liverpool will have seven representatives in the first knockout round, but how did the Reds contingent get on in their respective three group games?

A total of 10 Liverpool players were selected to represent their nation in this summer’s tournament, and it has been a mixed bag of performances and results.

Seven Reds will see their time extended after qualifying for the last 16, but here we look at how they all got on and give them a rating for their role in their respective groups.

 

Andy Robertson – 6

MUNICH, GERMANY - Friday, June 14, 2024: Scotland's captain Andy Robertson during the opening UEFA Euro 2024 match between Germany and Scotland at the Allianz Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes (games played): 269 (3)
Progressing to knockouts: No

Andy Robertson was on the cusp of greatness with Scotland, only to suffer heartbreak in the final match against Hungary to crash out of the tournament.

The Scot offered an attacking thrust to his side but was not as creative as he has shown he can be at Anfield.

 

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 16, 2024: England's Trent Alexander-Arnold during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 129 (3)
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (top of group)

Selected as a midfielder and subsequently used as Gareth Southgate’s scapegoat, it has been a tough tournament thus far for the Reds’ vice-captain.

He created the most chances (three) of any England player in the group stages, but like his team-mates found it difficult to shine amid his manager’s tactical shortcomings.

 

Dominik Szoboszlai – 6

STUTTGART, GERMANY - Sunday, June 23, 2024: Hungary's captain Dominik Szoboszlai during the UEFA Euro 2024 Group A match between Scotland and Hungary at the Stuttgart Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 270 (3)
Progressing to knockouts: No

Despite an assist and three big chances created (only one player created more), Dominik Szoboszlai was unable to lead his side to the knockout stages.

He did not catch the world on fire and visibly showed frustration at Hungary’s situation throughout matches. If we’re looking for positives, he was managed carefully by Hungary away from matchdays – which Liverpool will appreciate.

 

Virgil van Dijk – 6

DOHA, QATAR - Saturday, December 3, 2022: Netherlands and Liverpool captain Virgil van Dijk lines-up before the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Round of 16 match between Netherlands and USA at the Khalifa International Stadium. Netherlands won 3-1. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 270 (3)
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (one of best third-placed sides)

It hasn’t been the defensive masterclass we had expected throughout the entirety of the tournament so far, he was suspect in the defeat to Austria having been in no man’s land on multiple occasions.

He’s cut a frustrated figure more often than not after one win, one draw and one defeat, but will now be key for any hopes of further progression.

 

Cody Gakpo – 8

2XCD2CE 2024.06.16 Hamburg Volksparkstadion, UEFA Euro 2024, grupa D, Pilka nozna, Polska - Holandia N/z gol radosc goal CODY GAKPO Foto Mateusz Porzucek PressFocus 2024.06.16 Hamburg Football match between Poland and Holland, group D Polska - Holandia gol radosc goal CODY GAKPO Credit: Mateusz Porzucek PressFocus

Minutes: 261 (3)
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (one of best third-placed sides)

It has been a positive tournament for Cody Gakpo, easily Liverpool’s best performer and he has given us plenty to think about when it comes to his future role having excelled on the left wing.

Two goals make him the joint-second top goalscorer in the group stage, and he looks comfortable and at ease cutting inside onto his right foot. More of that please, Cody!

 

Joe Gomez – N/A

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Sunday, June 16, 2024: England's Joe Gomez on the bench before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between Serbia and England at the Arena AufSchalke. England won 1-0. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 0
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (top of group)

Forced to watch England’s drab showings from the bench, it has been a tournament of being a bystander for Joe Gomez – which was expected.

His ability to play at full-back and centre-back does offer Southgate options, but he’s not come into the manager’s thinking and it is hard to see that changing unless injuries and suspension strike.

 

Ibrahima Konate – N/A

DÜSSELDORF, GERMANY - Monday, June 17, 2024: France's Ibrahima Konaté celebrates after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group D match between Austria and France at the Düsseldorf Arena. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 0
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (second in group)

Cold symptoms in the lead-up to the opening game kept him on the bench, and he’s yet to emerge off it as Didier Deschamps has instead turned to Arsenal‘s William Saliba next to Dayot Upamecano.

Having lost his place in the Liverpool side at the end of the season, this is not doing anything for his confidence – but at least from a Reds perspective, he’s not being overworked.

 

Diogo Jota – 5

GELSENKIRCHEN, GERMANY - Wednesday, June 26, 2024: Portugal's substitute Diogo Jota before the UEFA Euro 2024 Group F match between Georgia and Portugal at the Arena AufSchalke. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 42 (2)
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (top of group)

Has been managing muscle fatigue that limited his playing time, and was denied a winning goal by semi-automated offside technology – which is being introduced in the Premier League next season.

Not much to write home about and he will hope to have more influence in the knockout stages.

 

Ryan Gravenberch – N/A

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Saturday, September 2, 2023: Liverpool's new signing Ryan Gravenberch before the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Aston Villa FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 0
Progressing to knockouts: Yes (one of best third-placed sides)

Another Red who has been watching the action from the substitutes bench having found himself low in the pecking order.

The 22-year-old would not have had lofty expectations but the Netherlands’ inability to secure progression with a game to spare denied him the chance at game time, with a behind-closed-doors friendly the exception.

 

Vitezslav Jaros – N/A

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Tuesday, December 1, 2020: Liverpool's goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros during the pre-match warm-up before the UEFA Champions League Group D match between Liverpool FC and AFC Ajax at Anfield. Liverpool won 1-0 to win the group and progress to the Round of 16. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Minutes: 0
Progressing to knockouts: No

The young goalkeeper has watched on as Jindrich Stanek assumed the No. 1 role for the Czech Republic, though he did receive a yellow card without ever making it onto the pitch!

The experience will have proven an invaluable one for him and he is in contention to remain as part of Liverpool’s senior squad next season.

