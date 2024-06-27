You do not expect to see a behind-closed-doors friendly scheduled during an international tournament, but Ronald Koeman sanctioned one and it gave Ryan Gravenberch rare minutes.

The Netherlands experienced a topsy-turvy group stage at this summer’s Euros, winning one, losing one and drawing one to qualify as the best third-placed side.

They will meet Romania in the last 16 on Tuesday, but after their previous match, Virgil van Dijk insisted “things have to change” if they stand any chance of success.

Seemingly, part of the plan is to keep the entire squad in rhythm as a behind-closed-doors friendly was scheduled on Wednesday afternoon against German amateur side TSV Havelse.

Those on the periphery and who did not start the last match against Austria were involved in the 6-1 win, which was played over two halves of 35 minutes, according to Voetbal International.

Gravenberch was pictured leaving the players’ entrance at AOK Stadium after the friendly in his kit, hinting at rare minutes for the midfielder after sitting on the bench for all three group games.

Wout Weghorst scored twice, as did Tottenham‘s Micky van de Ven, while Jeremie Frimpong and Brian Brobbey were also on the scoresheet in the drubbing.

While it is not known how long Gravenberch had on the pitch, it will have been a welcome run out for him having played just 50 minutes combined across Liverpool’s last three games of 2023/24.

The 22-year-old returned to the Netherlands fold this summer after a season in exile following his decision to reject a call-up to the Netherlands U21s in September to instead settle in at Liverpool.

“It will no longer play a role, otherwise the national coach will not call me for this internship, I think,” Gravenberch recently said when speaking on his return to the national side.

Minutes in the knockouts of the Euros are likely to prove difficult for Gravenberch unless injury strikes elsewhere. However, he ought to return to club football in a positive mindset knowing the door to international action has been unlocked.