★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
Liverbird - LFC Retail

UP TO 40% OFF

LFC END OF SEASON SALE

SHOP NOW
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

Morton bid rejected and Phillips transfer interest – Latest Liverpool FC News

There have been key updates regarding the futures of Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips at Liverpool, while their new goalkeeping coach has been lauded.

 

Morton bid rejected

Morton shone on loan at Championship side Hull last season, making 35 league starts, and it looks like he is a wanted man once again.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig are keen on signing the midfielder on a loan-to-buy basis, but Liverpool have already rejected one bid.

While a move to the Bundesliga side seemingly appeals to Morton, the structure of the deal is something the Reds are “not interested” in.

Liverpool have so much midfield depth heading into next season, so another temporary move away makes complete sense for the 21-year-old.

The club could, however, be open to a permanent deal, with a host of other clubs interested and a £20 million price tag set.

READ IN FULL: LFC reject first offer for Morton – but ‘concrete talks’ over transfer

 

5 other things today: Phillips’ future & new coach added

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Monday, August 15, 2022: Liverpool's Nathaniel Phillips during the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Crystal Palace FC at Anfield. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Not the quickest, but always 3 steps ahead – find out what Arne Slot was like as a player!

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

  • Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Real Madrid over potential moves both Arda Guler and Rodrygo – we’ll wait for more reliable sources before we believe it, though! (HITC)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

COLOGNE, GERMANY - Tuesday, June 25, 2024: England's Phil Foden after the UEFA Euro 2024 Group C match between England and Slovenia at the Müngersdorfer Stadium. The game finished in a goal-less draw. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Phil Foden has temporarily left England duty at Euro 2024 and returned home for the birth of his third child (BBC Sport)

  • Napoli manager Antonio Conte says there are “no doubts” that winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will stay at the club beyond the summer (Fabrizio Romano)

 

Today at Euro 2024

Diogo Jota, Portugal

Ukraine vs. Belgium and Slovakia vs. Romania got underway at 5pm, with all three Group E sides on three points.

Later, in Group F, Diogo Jota‘s Portugal take on Georgia, while Czech Republic and Turkey also lock horns, with both games starting at 8pm.

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024