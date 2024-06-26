There have been key updates regarding the futures of Tyler Morton and Nat Phillips at Liverpool, while their new goalkeeping coach has been lauded.

Morton bid rejected

Morton shone on loan at Championship side Hull last season, making 35 league starts, and it looks like he is a wanted man once again.

According to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, RB Leipzig are keen on signing the midfielder on a loan-to-buy basis, but Liverpool have already rejected one bid.

? RB Leipzig, still interested to sign Tyler #Morton from Liverpool! ?? Concrete talks took place ?? Leipzig, pushing for a loan with an option to buy. #LFC, not interested in this loan structure. The 21 y/o can really imagine to join RB now. But no agreements yet.… pic.twitter.com/R6VEyxjyC2 — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) June 26, 2024

While a move to the Bundesliga side seemingly appeals to Morton, the structure of the deal is something the Reds are “not interested” in.

Liverpool have so much midfield depth heading into next season, so another temporary move away makes complete sense for the 21-year-old.

The club could, however, be open to a permanent deal, with a host of other clubs interested and a £20 million price tag set.

5 other things today: Phillips’ future & new coach added

Nat Phillips could leave Anfield for good this summer and Cardiff manager Erol Bulut wants him back at the club after a loan spell there. The Liverpool defender is also keen!

Liverpool’s new goalkeeping coach Fabian Otte has been lauded as a “unique” figure who “can take anyone to a different level”

Not the quickest, but always 3 steps ahead – find out what Arne Slot was like as a player!

Liverpool now know every fixture date ahead of the 2024/25 season, including their defence of the Carabao Cup

Alexis Mac Allister has extended his stay at Copa America after Argentina’s 1-0 win over Chile, following a change of position

Latest Liverpool FC News

Wataru Endo has revealed he was a “big fan of Steven Gerrard” growing up – who wasn’t?! (LFC)

Southampton are said to be interested in signing Reds defender Sepp van den Berg, rivalling other clubs – including Bologna – for his signature (Corriere di Bologna)

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with Real Madrid over potential moves both Arda Guler and Rodrygo – we’ll wait for more reliable sources before we believe it, though! (HITC)

Other chat from elsewhere

Phil Foden has temporarily left England duty at Euro 2024 and returned home for the birth of his third child (BBC Sport)

Napoli manager Antonio Conte says there are “no doubts” that winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia will stay at the club beyond the summer (Fabrizio Romano)

Newcastle value Alexander Isak at more than £115 million, as they look to fend off interest from Arsenal and Chelsea (Guardian)

Today at Euro 2024

Ukraine vs. Belgium and Slovakia vs. Romania got underway at 5pm, with all three Group E sides on three points.

Later, in Group F, Diogo Jota‘s Portugal take on Georgia, while Czech Republic and Turkey also lock horns, with both games starting at 8pm.