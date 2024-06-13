There have been ups and downs in Liverpool’s pursuit of new coaching staff, while Jurgen Klopp‘s agent has responded to a rumour about the German’s potential next job.

Hulshoff ‘deal agreed’

For a while it has seemed a formality and we have finally now got new reports suggesting Sipke Hulshoff is close to officially joining Liverpool as Arne Slot‘s assistant.

Dutch newspaper Leeuwarder Courant report that a ‘deal has now been agreed’, which comes as no surprise after the coach stepped down from his role assisting Ronald Koeman ahead of Euro 2024.

He has spent the last few years also working under Slot at Feyenoord, helping the team to the Europa Conference League final as well as winning the Eredivisie and Dutch Cup.

Having worked in multiple countries already as a coach, he shouldn’t face the same work permit issues that have hampered fellow coach Etienne Reijnen.

4 things today

Labour have pledged to introduce a Hillsborough Law should they win the general election on July 4

Klopp‘s agent, Marc Kosicke, has told Sky Sport Germany that rumours of him joining Red Bull are “total nonsense” – that’s the end of that story then

Liverpool’s ex-head of fitness and conditioning, Andreas Kornmayer, is to join Pepijn Lijnders and Vitor Matos at Red Bull Salzburg, reports Florian Plettenberg – they’re building Liverpool 3.0 over there!

Speaking to Ouest-France, Kylian Mbappe has labelled Ibrahima Konate “an absolute beast who you don’t want to cross” – he had some serious praise for Ibou, just don’t be asking Real Madrid to sign him, Kylian!

Latest Liverpool FC news

This Is Anfield understands that Feyenoord coach Etienne Reijnen has now privately confirmed that he expects to remain at De Kuip due to issues getting a UK work permit – thought we were supposed to be ‘Global Britain’ now?

Alisson made some excellent saves as his Brazil team drew 1-1 in a friendly against the USA – it ended an 11-game losing streak for the US against Brazil

Conor Bradley has told the Belfast Telegraph he “loves playing” in the free role given to him by Northern Ireland manager Michael O’Neill – two goals on Tuesday night suggests he is excelling, too!

Latest chat from elsewhere

West Ham have signed Palmeiras winger Luis Guilherme on a five-year contract for £25.5 million (BBC Sport)

Borussia Dortmund manager Edin Terzic has left the club after asking for his contract to be terminated – he had been there for nine years

The PFA has joined a legal action against FIFA over the “overloaded and unworkable” football calendar (BBC Sport)

Video of the day and match of the night

If you haven’t had chance yet, make sure to watch our fascinating interview with John Keith who has some incredible stories from his years covering Liverpool!

There’s no football of note tonight on television, but you have only got one more day to wait until Andy Robertson leads out Scotland for the opening game of Euro 2024.