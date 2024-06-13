Liverpool have launched their new home kit for 2024/25, which is expected to be their last made by Nike, and it was debuted in the final-day win over Wolves.

The Reds’ 2-0 victory over Wolves on May 19 was more significant due to it being Jurgen Klopp‘s final game in charge.

But it also saw the club debut the new Nike home kit for the upcoming 2024/25 campaign, with Klopp’s players wearing it for the first time.

It gave supporters a closer look at the shirt, shorts and socks Liverpool will wear in their first season under new head coach Arne Slot – and the final season with Nike.

With Adidas reportedly due to take over as kit supplier from 2025/26, this latest pinstriped offering will mark the end of another era.

Here are photos of every Liverpool player to wear the new Nike home kit for 2024/25 so far.

Alisson

Virgil van Dijk

Jarell Quansah

Joe Gomez

Trent Alexander-Arnold

Andy Robertson

Wataru Endo

Harvey Elliott

Alexis Mac Allister

Mohamed Salah

Luis Diaz

Cody Gakpo

Darwin Nunez

As part of their final season with Liverpool, Nike are set to release a new LFC Air Max collection in 2025, according to Sneaker Market RO and Footy Headlines.

The LFC Air Max collection is expected to take inspiration from the Air Max 95, with the colourway predominantly beige with red detailing.

Footy Headlines report: “The Nike Air Max Liverpool 2025 collection will feature various apparel items, also including anthem and pre-match stuff with the Air Max scheme. However, no match kit will be included.”