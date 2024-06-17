With Euro 2024 upon us, we have named 11 non-Liverpool players that you should be watching at the tournament.

Ten Liverpool players are taking part in this summer’s European Championships and you can read all about them in our guide to the tournament here.

However, this list offers you an alternative list of names to keep an eye on as you aim to satisfy your footballing needs during the break from club football.

The ex-Reds

Surprisingly, there are just four former Liverpool players taking part in this summer’s Euros, with one of those a late call-up for Germany.

That man is Emre Can, who only made the squad after Bayern Munich’s Aleksandar Pavlovic was forced to withdraw with tonsillitis.

Despite not being first-choice, the Borussia Dortmund midfielder has already made an impact at the tournament, scoring a late goal against Scotland after replacing Toni Kroos with 10 minutes remaining.

Elsewhere, two of Liverpool’s Premier League winners are in action – Xherdan Shaqiri represents Switzerland and Gini Wijnaldum joins Liverpool’s current Dutch trio.

The other ex-Red is a surprise name you may have forgotten played for Liverpool, Peter Gulacsi. The Hungarian goalkeeper was around the club from 2008 to 2013, never making an appearance.

After loan spells at Hereford, Tranmere and Hull, he left for Red Bull Salzburg having made the Liverpool first team bench 51 times.

Gulacsi has played for RB Leipzig since 2015 and played 71 matches for Hungary, including their Euro 2024 opener – a 3-1 defeat to Switzerland in which Shaqiri didn’t make it on as a substitute.

Linked in the transfer market

Most of these players have been very loosely linked to the Reds, but they are well worth watching as they will be among the next big stars of European football.

Nico Schlotterbeck – Germany & Borussia Dortmund

Schlotterbeck didn’t feature against Scotland in Germany’s 5-1 win, but did go to Euro 2024 expecting to play a part.

He was selected off the back of an impressive season for Borussia Dortmund in which he played all but one game on their road to the Champions League final.

He is in a high percentile for every ball-playing metric along with tackles (93rd), interceptions (71st) and blocks (87th), having shone with Dortmund in the campaign just gone.



David Hancko – Slovakia & Feyenoord

Hancko is a player Liverpool have been rumoured to be interested in even before Arne Slot took over from Jurgen Klopp.

With 93 appearances across his last two campaigns, he isn’t injury prone and suits the mould of a left-sided defender that Liverpool are looking to acquire.

Hancko’s agent claimed the Reds held interest interest when he spoke to TN.cz in January, and the arrival of Slot could enhance that.

Goncalo Inacio – Portugal & Sporting CP

Another defender on the list, Inacio made his way through the Portuguese youth ranks before being awarded his debut in November 2021.

After three strong seasons playing for Ruben Amorim’s Sporting, he will play in his first international tournament this summer, but may not start under Roberto Martinez.

His competitors for a starting spot in Portugal’s defence include Pepe, Ruben Dias and 20-year-old Benfica centre-half Antonio Silva, who is also worth watching.

Joao Neves – Portugal & Benfica

Neves is another of Portugal’s talented young players whom Martinez has trusted to slot into his senior squad.

The midfielder has even been predicted to start by many, which would see him potentially keep Matheus Nunes and Ruben Neves out of the team.

A move for him by Liverpool could be scuppered by the fact he reportedly has a release clause of over £100 million.

Johan Bakayoko – Belgium & PSV Eindhoven

Bakayoko is one of those names that is frequently mentioned on the rumour pages of the internet, so we’ve included him on this list as he will likely end up at another top club, if not Liverpool.

Playing as a right winger, he excelled for PSV in their Eredivisie-winning team this season. From the right, he scored 14 and assisted 14 goals in 47 matches.

Liverpool have been linked to several right-sided forwards already this summer and Bakayoko fits the profile the Reds are targeting, as a left-footed attacker with an eye for goal.

Milos Kerkez – Hungary & Bournemouth

Kerkez might not be an exciting name to sign, but he could be a smart acquisition should Liverpool decide to pursue the Bournemouth left-back.

As a 20-year-old, he would be an ideal candidate to play back-up to Andy Robertson given Kostas Tsimikas could leave this summer.

While he has a few years left yet, Robertson isn’t getting any younger either. Liverpool do, though, already have a couple of good young left-backs at the club in Owen Beck and Luke Chambers.