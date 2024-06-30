Liverpool were offered the opportunity to sign Newcastle‘s Anthony Gordon but rejected the chance, and it appears as though the pressure to sell is off for the Magpies amid deals elsewhere.

As reported on Saturday by This Is Anfield‘s David Lynch, the Reds rebuffed an offer to secure Gordon in a deal that saw Newcastle eager to have Jarell Quansah go the other way.

The Magpies’ act of desperation came amid their need to comply with the Premier League‘s profit and sustainability rules (PSR) by the June 30 deadline.

Club losses are limited to £105 million over a three-year period, and it is unknown how far off Newcastle are from that figure, though looking to sell key players gave enough of a guide.

The need to offload Gordon looks to have diminished altogether, though, after Brighton agreed to part with in the region of £33 million for Newcastle winger Yankuba Minteh, as per the Athletic.

Elliot Anderson is also expected to seal a move to Nottingham Forest to add further funds to the Magpies’ coffers.

After the deal for Minteh was made public, Sky Sports’ Keith Downie stated on X that it was “unlikely to be enough to satisfy PSR rules,” but that further sales will not be for “[Alexander] Isak and Gordon.”

The Telegraph‘s Luke Edwards corroborated that stance with a “big chunk of the deficit” now removed, adding that “I’ve always maintained they were never going to sell Isak or Gordon in this window.”

The punishment for not complying with PSR rules will be a point deduction, as we saw with both Forest and Everton last season, and unless there is a significant change of events on Sunday, Gordon now looks to be off the table.

It would have been interesting to see if Newcastle had presented the Reds with a better offer if the club would have pursued it, as they are known to be long-term admirers of the 23-year-old.

Gordon, currently with the England team at the Euros, is a boyhood Liverpool supporter and started his youth career at the club before being released at age 11 and joining Everton.