New Liverpool FC head coach Arne Slot has revealed that he has already spoken with Darwin Nunez and that he “likes him” as a centre-forward.

Nunez’s future is somewhat uncertain after failing to convince during his first two seasons on Merseyside, but it is hoped that a change in manager could see the Reds get the best from the Uruguayan.

Nunez scored 18 goals last season, but only 11 of them were in the Premier League and none were against a team in the top six.

But on the international stage, the 25-year-old is in prolific form, scoring 10 in seven games for his country, the longest goalscoring streak for Uruguay since at least 1928.

Speaking to journalists at the AXA Training Centre on Friday after his first press conference, Slot revealed that Nunez is one of the players he has already spoken with, although we’re not quite sure in which language that conversation would have taken place given Nunez’s struggles with English!

“I assume he will fit really well into this (playing style) because I like him,” Slot told reporters.

“I’ve told him already. He is one of the players I have spoken to.”

Slot, did, though note Nunez’s struggles in front of goal last season, missing 27 ‘big chances’ last season and converting just 10.3% of his shots.

“He might have had some struggles with finishing opportunities but he came a lot of times into those positions,” added the Dutch coach.

“I think he could fit in really well but it’s normal at a club like this that there are many more players who could play in his position.”

Nunez’s position is “clear” says Slot

After sometimes playing on the left under Jurgen Klopp, it appears Slot has a very clear idea of where Nunez will play – as the Reds’ centre-forward, saying: “It’s clear for him which position he is going to play.

“It’s clear for me as well and me telling him made it clear for him. I just told him that, from what I saw, he played multiple positions and what positions – or position – I see him playing.”

Nunez is next in action with Uruguay in their Copa America quarter final on Saturday evening in Las Vegas – where temperatures are set to hit 48 degrees centigrade, forcing training plans to change and air conditioning to be used for the match itself.