Liverpool owners Fenway Sports Group did reopen talks with French club Bordeaux over a possible takeover on Monday, but those have fallen through.

It was reported in France on Monday afternoon that FSG representatives had reengaged with Bordeaux following their previous decision to pull out of talks.

But after assurances from the Bordeaux council that the club’s €20 million stadium debts would be written off and their rental costs revised, the decision has been made to not go ahead with any purchase.

A strict deadline had been imposed on negotiations as Bordeaux faced an appeal hearing with financial chiefs the DNCG on Tuesday morning, with funds required to avoid relegation to the third tier.

And following the breakdown of talks with FSG, that demotion has been confirmed, with Albert Riera’s side set to play in the Championnat National in 2024/25.

Bordeaux’s statement reads: “While discussions had resumed in recent days, FSG representatives indicated yesterday, Monday, July 22, to FC Girondins de Bordeaux and its shareholder their desire not to follow through despite the assurances provided by various stakeholders.

“Therefore, in the absence of new elements, FC Girondins de Bordeaux withdrew the appeal lodged against the decision of the DNCG dated July 9, 2024.

“As a result, FC Girondins de Bordeaux accepts the sanction of administrative demotion within the Championnat National for the 2024/2025 season and will be summoned again to present its budget to the DNCG.

“The period which is opening should allow FC Girondins de Bordeaux to come back stronger and at the highest level.

“The club and its shareholder assure the supporters, and all stakeholders, of their desire to protect the interests of the club.”

There is no suggestion now that FSG will go ahead with any further talks with Bordeaux, regardless of the opportunity to add them to their plans for a multi-club model.

Instead, the ownership group are more likely to pursue alternative ventures, and while there is a desire to expand into Europe, clubs in South America have also been considered.