Caoimhin Kelleher has been urged to leave Liverpool this summer in search of a regular starting spot, having already admitted his desire to become a No. 1.

Kelleher has spent four full seasons as backup to Alisson at Liverpool, and last time out enjoyed his most productive campaign yet as he made 26 starts.

But, turning 26 in November, that increase in responsibility has only increased the goalkeeper’s ambition to step out as a No. 1 – which, in his own words, could come “at Liverpool or somewhere else.”

The Irishman has reported for pre-season as usual this month, though he was notably absent from footage of sessions at the AXA on both Saturday and Tuesday.

Whether that hints at an imminent move or not remains to be seen, but Kelleher has now been told to quit the club by his new national team coach.

Heimir Hallgrimsson was appointed manager of the Republic of Ireland earlier in July, and this week was asked if he felt Kelleher needed to leave Liverpool.

“Of course, especially when he showed everyone that he can play at the highest level,” the told the Irish Mirror.

“It would be a shame if he’s not playing regularly after he has already shown everyone how good he is, the level he played at.”

That could serve as a warning to Kelleher, who already found himself behind Southampton stopper Gavin Bazunu under previous boss Stephen Kenny largely due to a lack of minutes at club level.

Bazunu missed the post-season clashes with Hungary and Portugal, meaning Liverpool’s No. 62 started both of those games, and it seems likely that he will be retained as first choice under Hallgrimsson.

Who could Kelleher join?

Kelleher’s options in the transfer market appear slim at present, with one of his most widely reported suitors, Nottingham Forest, having since signed a new goalkeeper.

Carlos Miguel has joined Forest from Corinthians in a deal worth £3.4 million, with the Brazilian now expected to take up duties as No. 1.

No other possible destinations have been mooted yet, though Kelleher had attracted interest from the likes of Celtic, Brighton and Brentford in the past.

Brighton already have two goalkeepers established in Bart Verbruggen and Jason Steele, Brentford brought in Mark Flekken last summer and Celtic have signed Viljami Sinisalo from Aston Villa and are close to securing Kasper Schmeichel on a free transfer.

Liverpool are currently without Alisson during pre-season as he remains on holiday, with youngsters Marcelo Pitaluga, Fabian Mrozek, Harvey Davies and Kornel Misciur forming the core of Arne Slot‘s group.

