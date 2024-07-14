Caoimhin Kelleher is at least publicly planning for the new season with Liverpool, with the Irishman “looking to do the same” as he managed in the last campaign.

Kelleher enjoyed his most productive season yet on Merseyside in 2023/24, making 26 appearances for the first team as he filled in for the injured Alisson.

The 25-year-old even made a convincing claim to take over from the Brazilian on a permanent basis, though Alisson remains the outstanding choice as No. 1.

Though there is interest in Alisson from the Saudi Pro League, it is unlikely that Liverpool will part ways with him, meaning Kelleher has been expected to push for a move as he targets a first-choice role.

Speaking to LFCTV after the first week of pre-season under Arne Slot, however, he gave no indication that he was planning to leave.

“Similar to last year I think really,” he said when asked for his targets for 2024/25.

“Obviously I had a lot of games last season, which is really good, so just looking to do the same really and try to keep the same level of performance as well.”

There was no ‘see how it goes’ from a player who has previously suggested he will consider his future at Liverpool this summer.

Instead, Kelleher appears committed to the cause following his first meetings with Slot – and now working with a new goalkeeping coach in Fabian Otte.

“Obviously I worked with John [Achterberg] for so many years, so hold him in such high regard, I thought he was excellent,” he continued.

“It’s great that Fabian’s come in now. Looks really good, really interesting, full of energy as well which is good.

“He probably brings some new ideas as well, which is interesting and good for the goalkeepers to experience, get different opinions on stuff.

“It’s new and exciting, so I’m looking forward to it.”

That is not to say that Kelleher is definitely staying put, but his position over leaving is certainly not as clear as perhaps believed.

This could come due to a lack of concrete interest, with his most notable suitor, Nottingham Forest, having now signed Brazilian goalkeeper Carlos Miguel from Corinthians.

With Alisson yet to return for pre-season following Brazil’s exit from Copa America, there is a big chance for Kelleher to catch the eye of Slot and Otte.

He is unlikely to supplant Alisson as No. 1, but given the 31-year-old’s injury record, he could stand to benefit again in the campaign to come.