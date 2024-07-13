Though Liverpool had hoped to keep Adrian as part of the club for a sixth season, his decision to reject a new deal could present an opportunity to change direction.

Adrian‘s departure to Real Betis, the club where he spent 15 formative years before heading to England with West Ham in 2013, brought a muted send-off from Liverpool fans.

The 37-year-old had played a minor role on the pitch over his five seasons on Merseyside, featuring only 26 times, and there was a sense that his time had come.

But that sentiment was not shared by those within the club, with an offer of a one-year contract extension on the table as part of the new era led by Arne Slot.

It is easy to see why Liverpool were eager to retain Adrian, despite his tally of two appearances over the previous three campaigns.

Why Liverpool wanted to keep Adrian

His terms have expired at a time of major upheaval in the goalkeeper department, not least with long-serving head of goalkeeping John Achterberg announcing his departure as part of the post-Jurgen Klopp exodus.

Achterberg has joined Steven Gerrard‘s Al-Ettifaq, while his assistant at Liverpool, Jack Robinson, has also left his position.

That left only Claudio Taffarel, who will now be joined by the newly appointed head of first-team goalkeeper coaching Fabian Otte.

In the playing ranks, there is uncertainty over the future of Caoimhin Kelleher, who has confirmed his desire to become a No. 1 “at Liverpool or somewhere else,” while even Alisson is attracting interest from Saudi Arabia.

So while Adrian may not have been pencilled in for a focal role on the pitch, the club had hoped he would extend his stay, not least to ensure an element of continuity.

The Spaniard, who obtained his UEFA B Licence earlier this year, was particularly influential on the training pitch and in the dressing room, which certainly has its benefits as Liverpool look to nurture their next generation of goalkeepers.

With the likes of Fabian Mrozek, Harvey Davies and Marcelo Pitaluga regularly involved in sessions at the AXA Training Centre and often travelling with the first team on matchdays, Adrian served as a vital presence linking players and coaches.

The in-house replacement

Now, though, his departure has led to an internal reshuffle, with 22-year-old Vitezslav Jaros set to be promoted to the first-team squad after a successful loan at Sturm Graz.

Jaros, who joined Sturm Graz in January and helped lift a league and cup double as their new No. 1, is a popular choice as backup to Alisson and Kelleher.

And in a way, it resembles the perfect refresh as Slot takes over from Klopp; out with the old, in with the new, reseting things as prodigious coach Otte – who, at 33, is four years Adrian‘s junior – brings innovation to the AXA.

• READ: LFC have hired a “unique” coach who “can take anyone to a different level”

Despite the sadness around Klopp’s exit, there is a sense of renewed vibrancy around Slot’s first weeks of pre-season – a welcome injection of youth and fresh perspective after nine years.

Klopp left triumphant, in the knowledge that Slot would inherit a squad already capable of fighting for top honours, but it is clear that change is necessary in a sport of cycles.

Swapping Adrian for Jaros could certainly push that along – and in addition to that, it helps elsewhere in the transfer market.

Solving the homegrown issue

It had long been seen as a sticking point that – having come through the academy at Betis and stayed in Spain until he was 26 – Adrian took up a valuable non-homegrown spot in Liverpool’s squad for the Premier League.

With only 17 available, that one of those was filled by a third-choice goalkeeper had been considered a misstep when it came to squad planning.

Jaros poses no such issue: after joining as a 16-year-old in 2017, the Czech qualifies as homegrown in the Premier League and club-trained in the Champions League.

• JAROS EXCLUSIVE: What it’s like to sign for Liverpool FC – salary caps and no phones!

That would allow Liverpool to sign another player from overseas, which broadens their scope as they assess their options in key areas at centre-back, defensive midfield and out wide.

In theory, then, it could be an ideal scenario, with experience and world-class quality retained in Alisson, a top-level backup in Kelleher and Jaros leading the new breed as No. 3.

Only there is a strong chance that Liverpool still need to turn to the transfer market to sign a new goalkeeper this summer, in the event Kelleher departs.

Hopping on the new trend?

This opens up a number of possibilities, with the club effectively needing to replace both Kelleher and Adrian in one summer – while hopefully warding off Saudi interest in Alisson.

One of those is banking on Jaros as the next in line to Liverpool’s No. 1, after a major step up at Sturm Graz, while potentially bringing in a new third choice.

That may be another from the academy, but with Mrozek, Davies and Pitaluga all yet to prove themselves capable at senior level, the more likely avenue would be signing a more experienced stopper.

It could lead Liverpool to follow a new trend of ageing Englishmen joining Premier League clubs to fulfil the job Adrian had at the AXA in recent years.

Scott Carson (38, Man City), Fraser Forster (36, Tottenham), Tom Heaton (38, Man United) and John Ruddy (37, Newcastle) are all examples of the unproblematic, homegrown third-choice goalkeeper.

There is also the option of signing genuine competition for Alisson, acknowledging that, while he remains one of the best in the world in his position, the Brazilian will turn 32 in October and is frequently injured.

Liverpool are known to have already looked at possible deals for Athletico Paranaense’s Bento, 25, and Monzo’s Juventus-bound Michele Di Gregorio, 26, while Feyenoord’s Justin Bijlow, 26, has also been linked.

Much will hinge on how Slot views his current options and, more importantly, whether genuine offers arrive for Kelleher, as the club seek at least £25 million for the Irishman.

But while the loss of Adrian may not have been one Liverpool had been planning for until at least 2025, his rejection of a new deal does at least provide the opportunity for a welcome refresh in the goalkeeping ranks.

In an ideal world, though, there won’t be much more change between the sticks.