Jarell Quansah has provided a timely reminder of the role he will have to play in Liverpool’s first season under Arne Slot, whose style plays to the centre-back’s strengths.

With Joel Matip no longer in the dressing room, the expectation has been that the club will dip into the transfer market to bolster their ranks – we know from experience that the more, the better.

Liverpool were admirers of Leny Yoro, who is now Man United-bound, but the makeup of that deal was never going to be justifiable for an 18-year-old – and let’s not forget they have their own rising star.

Quansah, 21, is a homegrown talent who rose up the ranks and slotted seamlessly into Jurgen Klopp‘s side last season, cementing his place in the senior setup.

Slot has brought with him new demands, but the England youth international is confident from what he’s seen so far that the Dutchman’s system plays to his strengths.

“To be fair, I’ve had to do that in the past few seasons (adjust to new tactics). It’s not too much different,” Quansah told the club’s website.

“You always have to impress, and there’s always different styles they have to implement and you have to get used to. It’s just adapting to that really and trying to implement his game plan.

“It’s good. I think a lot of my strengths can be shown in the system he likes to play.

“Obviously, I like playing with the ball as well, so I think what the gaffer likes to do is a lot that I like. But there’s still a lot to improve on.”

Slot values ball-playing centre-backs, and Quansah ticks that box.

As per FBref, he ranked in the 85th percentile for successful take-ons, the 83rd percentile for progressive passes, and 97th percentile for passes attempted over the last year.

The 21-year-old featured 33 times last season, and all signs point to him being relied upon again, a role he has earned even if further centre-back reinforcements arrive in the summer.

“There’s so much to look forward to,” he continued. “We had a great year last year, and I think there’s a lot of positives we can look back at.

“Moving to this season, although it’s a new coach and a new style of play, I think it’ll suit us, and it’s times to be excited for.”

