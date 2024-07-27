Jarell Quansah has explained how “there’s so much that’s different” to Arne Slot‘s style compared to Jurgen Klopp, with the centre-back detailing those changes.

Quansah has benefited from the absence of other key centre-backs so far this summer to assume the role of Slot’s defensive leader.

At 21, he is the standout at the back in pre-season, starting alongside Sepp van den Berg in both the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston and against Real Betis in the United States.

• READ: Sepp van den Berg has given a fresh update on his Liverpool future

He figures to be a crucial player for the head coach moving forward, continuing the development he enjoyed under Jurgen Klopp last season.

It is a different approach, for sure, with Quansah explaining the differences in a post-match interview with LFCTV following Friday’s 1-0 win over Real Betis.

“There’s a lot of the same messages, but at the same time, I think there’s so much that’s different,” he said.

“A lot more structure when we’re in possession, a few nice passages of play, you can see a lot of patterns we’re trying to get used to really.

“Like I say, there’s so many new messages that we’re trying to cram into the performances, but I’m sure sooner or later it will come.”

He added: “We’re working tirelessly on the pitch, and on the training pitch especially.

“There’s been a lot of double sessions that it’s just so much tactical work and so much we need to take in. We’re doing that, and hopefully, bit by bit, it’ll come.”

As part of Liverpool’s punditry team for the tour, Sami Hyypia questioned his fellow centre-back on the responsibility of leading at the back this pre-season.

“It’s a lot different, to be fair,” Quansah admitted.

“Obviously you have to take the onus on yourself to really lead the back line and try to help everyone out.

“But again, it’s a new system for everyone, I think everyone’s still learning, which is the good thing: you’ve got bright, fresh players who are eager to learn.

“It’s just about implementing that.”

On his goals for the season, he said: “It’s all about kicking on. It’s all about trying to improve in each session.

“I’m still learning, going to make mistakes and going to keep getting better and better. That’s the plan for me at the minute.

“I’m still only young and it’s just about taking each minute as I can and try to be the best I can on the pitch.”