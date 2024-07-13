Virgil van Dijk played every minute of the Netherlands’ run to the semi-finals at Euro 2024, but the Liverpool captain was on the end of some harsh criticism for his campaign.

The Dutchman cut a heartbroken figure as his side fell to a 2-1 defeat at the hands of England one game short of the final, with his reflection post-match one of exhaustion after a long campaign.

He played a total 64 games for club and country and enjoyed a consistent season that was a reminder to his critics of what he is capable of.

Van Dijk was not without any blame throughout the Netherlands’ Euros run, taking up some precarious positions at the back, but the reaction to his campaign from his homeland feels over the top.

During the broadcast of Today Inside Oranje, a TV panel show, Van Dijk was called a “a kind of pseudo-leader” by journalist and ex-professional Johan Derksen, as per FC Update.

He added: “Do you know who annoys me the most? That captain, who plays nice in the role of Beckenbauer in the back. I find it terrible.

“And then those soothing texts, afterwards. A kind of pseudo-leader.”

A harsh assessment to say the least, and it was compounded by Dutch journalist Valentijn Driessen, who said: “He didn’t take matters by the hand.

“That’s also because he doesn’t want to play like the Dutch national team wants to play, forward. He actually prefers to play backwards.

“He hadn’t been passed by any player for a year, but that’s because he keeps walking backwards. Then you don’t get passed.

“This (his comments on retiring) already says enough. He is thinking of quitting Liverpool and the Dutch national team. So that is already in his head. Then you actually have to say goodbye.”

They really did not hold back!

Van Dijk said after his side’s exit from the Euros that he “will think carefully this summer about what I want at club level and as an international player,” understandable at the age of 33 and with just one year left on his deal at Anfield.

The centre-back has consistently reminded outsiders that footballers are not robots and this feels like one of those moments, especially after playing over 5,000 minutes in a season.

Liverpool’s captain will not take these comments to heart, but if it gets the fire burning in his belly for 2024/25, all the better for Arne Slot and Co!