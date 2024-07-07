If the transfer window was a movie, it would be only a tumbleweed rolling across the screen for Liverpool having yet to splash any cash on new signings.

Despite the needs of this Reds squad, the club have made no movement in the transfer window – unless you count Newcastle‘s approach to offload Anthony Gordon for a fee and a player.

The transfer window does not close until August 30, so there is plenty of time for Liverpool to act, but, understandably, questions are being raised about the inactivity.

In the Premier League, Liverpool are one of five teams who have made no summer signings to date, joined by Arsenal, Fulham, Man City and Man United.

The Gunners have been included in this list despite finalising their permanent transfer of David Raya from Brentford for £27 million as he is not a new addition to their squad.

The record signing to date was between Aston Villa and Chelsea, with the former signing the Blues’ left-back Ian Maatsen for £37.5 million – an eyebrow-raising fee when it comes to PSR rules.

Villa have been busy, signing five players so far ahead of their first season dining at the top table of European football since 1982/83, with Ross Barkley, Cameron Archer and Maatsen among their transfers.

Despite spending over £1 billion since 2022, Chelsea have already signed a further five players for new manager Enzo Maresca.

Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall, Tosin, Marc Guiu, Omari Kellyman and Estevao Willian have all put pen to paper and more are, unbelievably, expected to follow.

Question is, when will Liverpool join them in splashing the cash?

What has been said?

The club’s new sporting director joined Arne Slot for his first press conference on Friday and was asked about the transfer window, to which he hinted at another quiet month.

Richard Hughes nodded to the ongoing international tournaments for how quiet the summer window has been so far, not just for Liverpool, and he expects things to pick up in August: