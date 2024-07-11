Liverpool’s injury woes have been well documented, and the need for that to change is not lost on supporters, and the expectation is the new lead physical performance coach will be key to that.

Last season, the Reds had 22 senior players miss a game due to injury, combining for a total of 362 games missed.

It is an astonishing number that is far from sustainable, and it is a clear starting point for Arne Slot and his staff to turn around.

The medical department at the club has always operated at an elite level, but this summer has provided the impetus for change, and that includes Ruben Peeters.

He followed Slot from Feyenoord and has already got to work in his role as first-team lead physical performance coach at the AXA Training Centre.

As per the Athletic, over their three seasons at the Dutch club, player availability levels were above 90 percent – a figure Liverpool will desperately hope to achieve.

Peeters formed a key part of what they described as “one of the most successful medical and performance departments in world football.” They also noted Slot was always willing to listen to the experts.

The pair are known to have a keen eye for detail, with Peeters consistently looking to find ways to optimise performance, whether that be through sleep or diet, among other things.

At Feyenoord, Slot was provided with a “meticulous briefing” from Peeters on how long the squad should train for each day, not revolutionary, but it points to his attention to detail.

It is always welcome to hear that a head coach is willing to listen to what he is being told, and you expect he will be receiving plenty of reports once his internationals return.

Virgil van Dijk has already made it abundantly clear that he is running on empty after a “very, very, very long year,” and he will require close attention from Peeters and the medical department.

While Liverpool did not poach the entire medical and performance team from Feyenoord, in Peeters and Slot they have a duo who are willing to be patient and see the big picture.

It is only early days, and it will be a work in progress over the summer to find the sweet spot between the new and existing staff, but early signs sound promising.

After 670 combined games missed due to injury across the last two seasons, we’re ready for positive change!