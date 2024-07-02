Liverpool will begin their pre-season training schedule later this week, as Arne Slot welcomes back a number of his key players heading into 2024/25.

After a wait that has seemed longer than usual, the Reds will return to the AXA Training Centre for the start of pre-season training this week.

With the club giving little away in terms of their plans for Slot’s first summer, it was unclear exactly when his squad would start fitness tests and medical checks.

But it is now known that Liverpool will start pre-season on Friday, with a mixed group of key players and fringe figures due back.

Mohamed Salah will lead that initial squad, as one of as many as 16 first-team players set to be involved on day one, having enjoyed a lengthy break after Egypt duty.

Curtis Jones, Harvey Elliott, Jarell Quansah, Wataru Endo, Kostas Tsimikas, Caoimhin Kelleher, Conor Bradley and Stefan Bajcetic are among the most senior players expected back.

They are likely to be joined by the likes of Ben Doak, James McConnell, Bobby Clark, Jayden Danns and returning loanees such as Sepp van den Berg, Fabio Carvalho and Nat Phillips.

Liverpool’s academy sides have already begun pre-season, with the U21s and U18s returning to their area at the AXA on Monday morning.

Some of those within that group will be called up to first-team training over the course of the summer, while Slot’s ranks will increase in the coming weeks.

Dominik Szoboszlai, Andy Robertson and goalkeeper Vitezslav Jaros were knocked out of the Euros at the group stage, meaning they will be the next back after post-season holidays.

It remains to be seen how involved Slot will be in these first training sessions, but the 45-year-old will be looking to make an imprint early on.

He can do so in front of the media on Friday morning, with Slot’s first press conference as Liverpool head coach to be held at the training ground at 11am.