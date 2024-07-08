A coach with an Everton past is reportedly “under consideration” for Liverpool, while a bid for Nat Phillips has been swiftly rejected.

New coach “under consideration”

Things are coming together nicely for Arne Slot, but he is still looking to get a full backroom team in place to work alongside.

According to a new report from The Athletic‘s James Pearce, former Everton player Johnny Heitinga is “under consideration” for a move to Anfield this summer.

This is after Lewis Steele claimed that ex-Man City first-team performance analyst, Aaron Briggs, is joining Liverpool as the new elite development coach, replacing the departed Vitor Matos.

Heitinga has confirmed to De Telegraaf that he is in talks with Liverpool, admitting: “All I can say now is that I have been approached and that my agent Rob Jansen and I are in conversation.”

7 other things today: Phillips bid rejected & Diaz’s future

Liverpool have rejected a £4 million bid for Nat Phillips from Trabzonspor – they will need to pay their record fee to sign him

Barcelona are now confident that they can afford the likes of Luis Diaz this summer – but what could it mean for Liverpool?

Mohamed Salah was going to have the honour of being Egypt’s Olympic flag bearer this summer, before his call-up was rebuffed

Former Liverpool hero Divock Origi has been forced to train with AC Milan’s youth team, with Zlatan Ibrahimovic saying the Belgian is “not part of the first team project”

Adrian has revealed what should be added to the “seven wonders of the world” in his touching farewell video at Liverpool

“Great timing, Curtis!” – Jones has made a positive early impression on his new manager Slot

Trent Alexander-Arnold‘s inch-perfect penalty is the second-most powerful strike at Euro 2024 – it’s such a relief he didn’t miss and be made a scapegoat!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool closing in on a deal to sign Rio Ngumoha for the academy ? Here's his debut for the U21s as a 15-year-old ?pic.twitter.com/vnbmYHUoci — The Anfield Wrap (@TheAnfieldWrap) July 8, 2024

Liverpool are believed to be closing in on a deal to sign Chelsea academy player Rio Ngumoha, breaking their wage structure in the process (Fabrizio Romano)

PSV Eindhoven reportedly want to sign Sepp van den Berg, with the Liverpool defender keen on moving there. They are hoping the Reds lower their asking price (ED)

Cody Gakpo admits he is wary of “world-class” Jude Bellingham ahead of England vs. Netherlands in the Euro 2024 semi-finals on Wednesday night (Sky Sports)

Other chat from elsewhere

Marc Guehi and Luke Shaw are both pushing to start for England in their semi-final clash with a Liverpool-heavy Dutch outfit (Sky Sports)

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Michael Olise from Crystal Palace on a five-year deal

Man United are said to be closing in on the signing of Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee (Fabrizio Romano)

What you should read…

Following news of Thiago‘s sad retirement from football on Sunday, Liverpool fans have been paying their respects to the silky Spaniard…

READ: Liverpool fans all say same thing about “elite” Thiago who “had it all”

Video of the day

Relive this memorable rendition of Poor Scouser Tommy at Jurgen Klopp‘s BOSS Night leaving event the day before his last match.