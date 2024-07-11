There has been huge drama involving Darwin Nunez on international duty, while another coach has been added to Liverpool’s backroom team.

Darwin drama at Copa America

Nunez had high hopes of reaching the final of Copa America with Uruguay in the early hours of Thursday morning, but his night ended in chaos.

Following his country’s 1-0 defeat to Colombia in the semi-finals, the 25-year-old confronted rival fans to protect his family and that of his team-mates after a fight broke out in the stands.

This footage shows a bit clearer what happened between Darwin Nuñez and the Colombian fans. pic.twitter.com/AHKjDGIj42 — Uruguay Football ENG (@UruguayFootENG) July 11, 2024

The Athletic’s James Pearce reports that Liverpool will reach out to the 25-year-old to check on him and his family after the traumatic events, and contact the Uruguayan Football Federation to establish the facts before making any comment.

A potential ban is on the cards for Nunez, but we will have to wait and see on that front.

5 other things: New appointment & USA want Klopp?!

Liverpool have confirmed a fourth addition to Arne Slot’s backroom staff, with Aaron Briggs coming in as first-team individual development coach

The USA national team made ‘contact’ with Jurgen Klopp over becoming their next manager – but he’s rejected their advances, obviously!

Bobby Clark was finally spotted in pre-season footage, but he’s still on his comeback from injury – here is what else we noticed from the latest session

Liverpool’s new first-team lead physical performance coach Ruben Peeters has been hired from “one of the most successful performance departments in world football at Feyenoord. He’s an exciting appointment!

Virgil van Dijk has admitted that he is considering his club and international future after a “very, very, very long year.” It would be good for Liverpool if he retired from Netherlands duty!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Atalanta midfielder Teun Koopmeiners reportedly remains a priority target for Liverpool this summer, with contact believed to have been made (TuttoMercatoWeb)

The Reds’ Premier League clash away to Man United on Sunday, September 1 will get underway at 4pm (BST), and is live on Sky Sports (LFC)

Liverpool are not expected to make a move for Spain star Dani Olmo this summer, despite reports in his homeland suggesting otherwise – his injury record would be worrisome (Mirror)

Mohamed Salah has remained at last season’s £12.5 million price tag in fantasy football – will he be one of your first picks? (Fantasy Premier League)

Euro chatter and Premier League moves

Bayern Munich have completed the signing of Joao Palhinha from Fulham on a four-year deal – took them a year to get there (FC Bayern)

Bologna striker Joshua Zirkzee is scheduled to fly to the UK this evening and undergo a medical on Friday ahead of a move to United (Athletic)

Ronald Koeman has slammed VAR for “breaking football” after the Netherlands’ defeat to England on Wednesday. At least our three Dutch players will now have a breather! (BBC Sport)

What you should read

Video of the day

We thought Arne Slot was impressive throughout his first press conference as the new head coach, there was plenty of optimism in his answers and confidence in the squad he inherited.

His first friendly is almost two weeks away – against Real Betis in the US – we can’t wait!