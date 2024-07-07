Thiago set to retire after Liverpool FC exit

Upon the expiration of his contract at Liverpool, Thiago is reportedly set to announce his retirement after 15 years at the top level.

The 33-year-old departed Merseyside after four years this summer, coming off the back of an injury-plagued year that saw him make just one appearance across all competitions.

Liverpool did not extend a contract extension offer to see Thiago‘s career at Anfield conclude with 98 appearances, enabling him to find another club if he so wished.

However, Fabrizio Romano appears to have taken away the Spaniard’s right to announce his own retirement by reporting the news across his social media platforms on Sunday afternoon.

Romano states that the 33-year-old “has decided to retire from professional football” and is now “ready for new chapter in football after [a] few months planning for it.”

Sides in Saudi Arabia, Spain and England had been linked, and Barcelona were also mooted with an approach for a role as a coach.

But it now all points to Thiago retiring earlier than expected, which is a huge shame having seen his body let him down over the years.

A player with incredible technical ability, he was a joy to behold to have at Anfield, but it was a luxury we were, unfortunately, not able to enjoy as much as we would have liked.

Thiago played for Barcelona and Bayern Munich, winning a combined 25 honours, before moving to Anfield in 2020 and earned 46 caps for Spain, with his last international outing coming at Euro 2020 (which took place in 2021).

Jurgen Klopp had expected the midfielder to continue, saying upon news of Thiago‘s Liverpool exit: “I know injuries have been a frustration for him and also for us but the level that he was able to play at when he was available was incredible.

“This is what I will remember.

“Now he will go in a new direction with his family and we can only wish them well.

“Wherever he plays next I would be happy to watch. An artist of the game who will only ever paint the most beautiful pictures.”