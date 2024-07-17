Less than two weeks after announcing the end of his playing career, former Liverpool midfielder Thiago has already been confirmed in his first coaching job.

Thiago called time on a legendary career this summer after four years with Liverpool, having previously represented Barcelona and Bayern Munich.

His time at Anfield was blighted with injury, but the Spaniard was still able to add the FA Cup to his list of honours as a four-time LaLiga, seven-time Bundesliga and two-time Champions League winner.

In a statement confirming his retirement, Thiago wrote that he would “always be willing to give back,” signing off with a “see you soon.”

The turnaround has been quicker than many will have expected, though, with the 33-year-old now revealed as part of Barcelona’s coaching staff on an initial short-term basis.

Barcelona confirmed the news on Wednesday, with Thiago “set to spend the coming weeks as part of Hansi Flick’s staff in order to train as a coach.”

Welcome to the Barça fam, Thiago! ?? pic.twitter.com/noOXH8dsig — FC Barcelona (@FCBarcelona) July 17, 2024

They added that their former player is “expected to remain with the men’s football first-team squad for the entire summer.”

This comes after Thiago had already been spotted alongside new Barcelona manager Flick – formerly his coach at Bayern – in pre-season training sessions.

Spanish publication Sport previously reported that Thiago was reluctant to agree a “binding” deal with Barcelona at this stage, with the association very much temporary for now.

But the suggestion is that this will be a trial run for the veteran as he decides his next move, which could lead to a full-time position with La Blaugrana.

Following the confirmation, Sport have added that Flick “sees him as a great ally in his adaptation to a new country, competition and team,” with Thiago‘s “knowledge of the club” and the fact he is fluent in German, Spanish and English seen as crucial.

Thiago came through Barcelona’s La Masia academy before featuring 100 times for their first team, then leaving to join Bayern in 2013, making 235 appearances in seven years.

His £20 million move to Liverpool in 2020 was widely seen as a coup, and though fitness issues limited him to 98 outings for the Reds, he is widely considered one of the best footballers to ever represent the club.

