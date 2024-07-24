Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA is underway, with Arne Slot proving to be a popular figure with supporters. Here’s the latest news and transfer rumours.
US tour underway in Pittsburgh!
The Reds have landed in the United States to get their three-city tour started, with a clash with Real Betis to come on Saturday.
Slot was greeted by supporters in Pittsburgh, signing autographs on shirts and balls, while he put his players through a double training session on Tuesday.
Replacing Jurgen Klopp is a thankless task, but the Dutchman is making a good fist of it so far!
Meanwhile, photos have also been shared on Liverpool’s website showing the squad enjoying a walk in Pittsburgh, as they grow accustomed to life in America this summer.
5 things today: Money “available” & X-rated Achterberg!
- Journalist James Pearce has explained that “money is available” for sporting director Richard Hughes to bring in players at Liverpool this summer. Some new faces are essential!
- Ex-Liverpool coach John Achterberg has not pulled any punches on Andy Robertson‘s treatment of Lionel Messi in 2019. These are some X-rated quotes, to say the least!
- Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick in a knock-off Liverpool kit on his emotional return to Colombia, coming in a 6-4 win in an exhibition match. More of that next season, please!
- Virgil van Dijk has explained why he never takes free-kicks for Liverpool, admitting that Trent Alexander-Arnold is superior in that area. He’s not wrong, to be fair!
- A brilliant mural has been unveiled for former Liverpool hero Howard Gayle on the streets of Toxteth. He was the Reds’ first black player
Latest Liverpool FC News
- PSV Eindhoven see Sepp van den Berg as the final piece of their jigsaw, with a report stating they are willing to break their transfer record to sign the Liverpool centre-back (Eindhovens Dagblad)
- Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has hinted that he would have stayed put if Klopp had remained in charge at Anfield this summer (Cadena SER)
- Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has joked that Mohamed Salah would be “warmly embraced” at the Welsh club! (Premier League Productions)
Other chat from elsewhere
- Enzo Maresca has played down there being an issue when Enzo Fernandez returns for pre-season for Chelsea – not sure his players would agree… (Sky Sports)
- Arsenal‘s move for Bologna defender and rumoured Liverpool target Riccardo Calafiori is “essentially done”, according to the reliable David Ornstein (The Athletic)
- Pep Guardiola has admitted that goalkeeper Ederson’s future at Man City is uncertain this summer. Him leaving would be a boost for Liverpool! (BBC Sport)
What you should read
Here’s an opinion piece from Joanna Durkan to enjoy while you relax after work, with focus on a much-needed summer break for many Liverpool players…
• READ: Liverpool will feel pain of missing players this pre-season – but their time away is key
Fan Comments