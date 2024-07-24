★ PREMIUM
★ THIS IS ANFIELD PREMIUM
LOG IN
SUBSCRIBE
This Is Anfield  •  Liverpool FC News  •  

US tour day one & coach’s X-rated Messi comments – Latest Liverpool FC News

Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA is underway, with Arne Slot proving to be a popular figure with supporters. Here’s the latest news and transfer rumours.

 

US tour underway in Pittsburgh!

The Reds have landed in the United States to get their three-city tour started, with a clash with Real Betis to come on Saturday.

Slot was greeted by supporters in Pittsburgh, signing autographs on shirts and balls, while he put his players through a double training session on Tuesday.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp is a thankless task, but the Dutchman is making a good fist of it so far!

Meanwhile, photos have also been shared on Liverpool’s website showing the squad enjoying a walk in Pittsburgh, as they grow accustomed to life in America this summer.

 

5 things today: Money “available” & X-rated Achterberg!

KIRKBY, ENGLAND - Friday, July 5, 2024: Liverpool's new head coach Arne Slot (L) and Sporting Director Richard Hughes are presented at a photo call at the club's AXA Training Centre. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Journalist James Pearce has explained that “money is available” for sporting director Richard Hughes to bring in players at Liverpool this summer. Some new faces are essential!
  • Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick in a knock-off Liverpool kit on his emotional return to Colombia, coming in a 6-4 win in an exhibition match. More of that next season, please!
  • A brilliant mural has been unveiled for former Liverpool hero Howard Gayle on the streets of Toxteth. He was the Reds’ first black player

 

Latest Liverpool FC News

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Sunday, July 31, 2022: Liverpool's Sepp van den Berg during a pre-season friendly match between Liverpool FC and RC Strasbourg Alsace at Anfield. Strasbourg won 3-0. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has hinted that he would have stayed put if Klopp had remained in charge at Anfield this summer (Cadena SER)

 

Other chat from elsewhere

LIVERPOOL, ENGLAND - Wednesday, January 31, 2024: Chelsea's Enzo Fernández looks dejected after the FA Premier League match between Liverpool FC and Chelsea FC at Anfield. Liverpool won 4-1. (Photo by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

  • Enzo Maresca has played down there being an issue when Enzo Fernandez returns for pre-season for Chelsea – not sure his players would agree… (Sky Sports)

  • Arsenal‘s move for Bologna defender and rumoured Liverpool target Riccardo Calafiori is “essentially done”, according to the reliable David Ornstein (The Athletic)

  • Pep Guardiola has admitted that goalkeeper Ederson’s future at Man City is uncertain this summer. Him leaving would be a boost for Liverpool! (BBC Sport)

 

What you should read

Here’s an opinion piece from Joanna Durkan to enjoy while you relax after work, with focus on a much-needed summer break for many Liverpool players…

READ: Liverpool will feel pain of missing players this pre-season – but their time away is key

Get our Liverpool FC roundups like this one to your inbox every evening!

An informative, tongue-in-cheek roundup of the day’s events at LFC and the wider football world.




More from This Is Anfield

Fan Comments

LFC News

Opinion & Analysis

Editor's Picks

© Copyright This Is Anfield 2024