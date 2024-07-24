Liverpool’s pre-season tour of the USA is underway, with Arne Slot proving to be a popular figure with supporters. Here’s the latest news and transfer rumours.

US tour underway in Pittsburgh!

The Reds have landed in the United States to get their three-city tour started, with a clash with Real Betis to come on Saturday.

Slot was greeted by supporters in Pittsburgh, signing autographs on shirts and balls, while he put his players through a double training session on Tuesday.

Replacing Jurgen Klopp is a thankless task, but the Dutchman is making a good fist of it so far!

Meanwhile, photos have also been shared on Liverpool’s website showing the squad enjoying a walk in Pittsburgh, as they grow accustomed to life in America this summer.

5 things today: Money “available” & X-rated Achterberg!

Journalist James Pearce has explained that “money is available” for sporting director Richard Hughes to bring in players at Liverpool this summer. Some new faces are essential!

Ex-Liverpool coach John Achterberg has not pulled any punches on Andy Robertson‘s treatment of Lionel Messi in 2019. These are some X-rated quotes, to say the least!

Luis Diaz scored a hat-trick in a knock-off Liverpool kit on his emotional return to Colombia, coming in a 6-4 win in an exhibition match. More of that next season, please!

Virgil van Dijk has explained why he never takes free-kicks for Liverpool, admitting that Trent Alexander-Arnold is superior in that area. He’s not wrong, to be fair!

A brilliant mural has been unveiled for former Liverpool hero Howard Gayle on the streets of Toxteth. He was the Reds’ first black player

Latest Liverpool FC News

PSV Eindhoven see Sepp van den Berg as the final piece of their jigsaw, with a report stating they are willing to break their transfer record to sign the Liverpool centre-back (Eindhovens Dagblad)

Former Liverpool goalkeeper Adrian has hinted that he would have stayed put if Klopp had remained in charge at Anfield this summer (Cadena SER)

Wrexham co-owner Ryan Reynolds has joked that Mohamed Salah would be “warmly embraced” at the Welsh club! (Premier League Productions)

Other chat from elsewhere

Enzo Maresca has played down there being an issue when Enzo Fernandez returns for pre-season for Chelsea – not sure his players would agree… (Sky Sports)

Arsenal‘s move for Bologna defender and rumoured Liverpool target Riccardo Calafiori is “essentially done”, according to the reliable David Ornstein (The Athletic)

Pep Guardiola has admitted that goalkeeper Ederson’s future at Man City is uncertain this summer. Him leaving would be a boost for Liverpool! (BBC Sport)

