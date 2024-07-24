Arne Slot will step up his training programme after Liverpool arrived in Pittsburgh for the start of their pre-season tour, settling into an NFL facility.

The Reds landed in Pennsylvania on Tuesday, and after spending their first night in the United States they will get to training on Wednesday.

After their first fortnight of work at the AXA Training Centre, culminating in a behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston, the intensity is likely to increase during the tour.

That will include double sessions, morning and afternoon, as Slot and his staff put an initial 28-man group through their paces.

Liverpool have revealed that they will be stationed at the UPMC Rooney Sports Complex for training while in Pittsburgh.

Situated on the University of Pittsburgh Medical Center, the complex is home to NFL team the Pittsburgh Steelers, as well as college football team the Pittsburgh Panthers.

The site benefits from four outdoor pitches as well as indoor training areas and medical facilities, with Liverpool enjoying access with both the Steelers and Panthers currently on off-season.

Their preparations will build up to a friendly against Real Betis on Friday night in the US, with that taking place at the Acrisure Stadium, where – again – both the Steelers and Panthers play.

Slot is expected to use the majority of his squad in that warmup game, with only the reserve goalkeepers likely to remain on the bench throughout.

After their time in Pittsburgh, the Reds will make a short trip to Philadelphia where they will face Arsenal (August 1), before heading to Columbia, South Carolina for the final leg of their tour.

There they will take on Man United (August 4), before flying back to the UK for their final preparations and a friendly against Sevilla at Anfield (August 11).

Diogo Jota and Alisson are expected to link up with the Liverpool squad at the end of this week, while Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate could also join their team-mates in the US.

Luis Diaz is among those who will report back in the UK, with the winger scoring a hat-trick in a Liverpool shirt while on his break in Colombia.