Liverpool have boarded their flight to Pittsburgh with 28 players in tow, but Arne Slot‘s squad could be boosted by four more arrivals in the United States.

The Reds are on their way to the US, for their first pre-season tour of the States since 2019, and a 28-man squad has made the flight.

Slot is still without a host of key names, meaning the side that lines up against Real Betis for the first official friendly of the summer will be very different to that which faces Ipswich in the campaign opener.

But the group is expected to increase as the tour goes on, with at least four players likely to join up with their Liverpool team-mates in the US.

Alisson and Diogo Jota are due back first following the conclusion of their duty at Copa America and the Euros respectively, and are slated to do so by the start of next week.

They could be followed by the pair of Ryan Gravenberch and Ibrahima Konate, who are set to rejoin the squad around the beginning of August following their time at the Euros.

Neither player clocked a single minute on the pitch at the tournament in Germany, which makes it more likely that their pre-season is fast-tracked with fitness tests in the US.

Virgil van Dijk and Cody Gakpo could feasibly link up with Liverpool on tour, having also exited the Euros at the semi-final stage, but they were heavily involved for the Netherlands.

More realistic may be a return alongside Euro finalists Trent Alexander-Arnold and Joe Gomez on the Reds’ return to Merseyside in the second week of August.

Copa America winner Alexis Mac Allister is also due back in the buildup to the final friendly of the summer – against Sevilla at Anfield on August 11 – along with finalist Luis Diaz and semi-finalist Darwin Nunez.

Liverpool will face Real Betis in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania on July 27, before further friendlies against Arsenal on August 1 and Man United on August 4.

They are likely to fly back to the UK directly after that meeting with Man United in Columbia, South Carolina, returning to the AXA Training Centre to prepare for Sevilla.

Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns both missing the touring squad due to injury, but another omission may be linked to a transfer exit.