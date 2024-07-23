Liverpool will depart for the United States with an initial 28-man squad, including four goalkeepers, with the absence of another potentially linked to a transfer.

The club have confirmed the 28 players flying from Merseyside to Pittsburgh on Tuesday, with at least two more set to join them in the US in Alisson and Diogo Jota.

Many of those absent from the group were expected, with summer internationals Virgil van Dijk, Ibrahima Konate, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez, Alexis Mac Allister, Ryan Gravenberch, Cody Gakpo, Darwin Nunez and Luis Diaz all still on post-season breaks.

But there were a few telling omissions from the squad, including the injured pair of Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns.

Also notable in his absence was goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek, who has trained with the first team throughout pre-season but missed the behind-closed-doors friendly against Preston.

Caoimhin Kelleher, Vitezslav Jaros, Marcelo Pitaluga and Harvey Davies make up an initial goalkeeping group who will be coached by Fabian Otte on tour.

Mrozek’s omission could be due to injury, but it is worth noting that Liverpool have already fielded interest in the 20-year-old from a number of clubs this summer.

A loan offer from Portuguese side Vitoria SC was rejected in June due to their request for an option to buy, according to Polish outlet Meczyki.

FKS Stal Mielec and MKS Cracovia, both from the Ekstraklasa in Mrozek’s native Poland, are also said to be interested in a straight loan.

Liverpool will be open to a temporary move for a number of their young stoppers this summer, with Jaros set to stay as third choice for the first team and Mrozek, Pitaluga and Davies unlikely to simply share minutes at U21s level.

The club have high hopes for 17-year-old Kornel Miscuir, and there is even a chance the teenager – born in England but also of Polish heritage – is promoted through the ranks.

Allowing Mrozek to depart would free up space in the squad and secure the developing goalkeeper an opportunity at first-team level.

Last season saw Jaros (Sturm Graz), Pitaluga (St Patrick’s Athletic), Davies (Crewe), Jakub Ojrzynski (Den Bosch), Luke Hewitson (Stalybridge Celtic) and Reece Trueman (Colwyn Bay) all leave on loan to gain experience.

Ojrzynski is currently on trial with Polish club GKS Katowice, also in the Ekstraklasa, though no confirmation has been made yet over a transfer.

Liverpool squad for US pre-season tour

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair