Liverpool have confirmed their 28-man squad for their summer tour of the USA, while several clubs are interested in signing 19-year-old Kaide Gordon on loan.

Liverpool confirm pre-season squad for US tour

The Reds are off on a three-city tour of the US, starting with Saturday’s clash with Real Betis, and their full squad has been announced.

Mohamed Salah, Dominik Szoboszlai and Andy Robertson are among the high-profile players on the flight across the Atlantic. But the likes of Virgil van Dijk and Trent Alexander-Arnold are still on holiday, among others.

Arne Slot could see also Alisson, Ibrahima Konate, Ryan Gravenberch and Diogo Jota all arrive during the tour, acting as a boost to Liverpool’s new head coach.

There is no place for young Reds pair Bobby Clark and Jayden Danns, however, due to injury.

Liverpool’s squad for US pre-season tour

Goalkeepers: Kelleher, Jaros, Pitaluga, Davies

Defenders: Quansah, Van den Berg, Phillips, Nallo, Robertson, Bradley, Tsimikas, Chambers, Beck

Midfielders: Szoboszlai, Jones, Endo, Elliott, Bajcetic, McConnell, Morton, Stephenson, Nyoni

Forwards: Salah, Carvalho, Doak, Gordon, Koumas, Blair

5 other things today: Gordon latest & Mrozek omission

Eddie Howe has rejected claims that Anthony Gordon could trade Newcastle for Liverpool, saying he is “confident” a move won’t come to fruition

Liverpool goalkeeper Fabian Mrozek could be close to leaving the club after his omission from the US tour squad – a loan offer from Vitoria SC was rejected in June

The Premier League and PFA are suing FIFA alongside other European leagues over abuse of a dominant position, claiming they have “harmed the economic interests of national leagues and the welfare of players”

Former Liverpool goalkeeping coach John Achterberg has hinted that Liverpool could have lost Alisson THIS summer if Taffarel had left the club. That’s a relief!

Liverpool are NOT unveiling Trent‘s new contract in the Anfield Road Stand, contrary to social media hysteria. The online theory is wild!

Latest Liverpool FC News

Five Championship clubs are believed to be showing strong interest in signing Liverpool attacker Kaide Gordon on loan. A temporary switch could be good for his development (The Academy SCOOP)

PSV Eindhoven would reportedly “love” to sign Reds centre-back Sepp van den Berg, but they may have to wait until later this summer after his return from the US tour (Rik Elfrink)

Senior sources at Liverpool and Real Sociedad have denied claims that Takefusa Kubo is joining the Reds, according to James Pearce (The Athletic)

Former Liverpool midfielder Ben Woodburn, who is the Reds’ youngest-ever goalscorer, has joined League Two club Salford (Daily Mail)

Other chat from elsewhere

Arsenal are reportedly closing in on the signing of Italy and Bologna defender Riccardo Calafiori, who has been linked with a move to Liverpool (BBC Sport)

Pep Guardiola is insistent that Kevin De Bruyne won’t be leaving Man City for the Saudi Pro League, which is a shame from a Reds perspective (Sky Sports)

Paris Saint-Germain are reportedly interested in signing Man United winger Jadon Sancho. Somehow he’s not good enough for United… (Sky Sports)

What you should read

Joanna Durkan has written about the current defensive dilemma that Slot is facing, with a conundrum on his hands heading into next season…

READ: Liverpool’s centre-back dilemma facing Arne Slot this summer

Video of the day

Here’s a reminder to watch This Is Anfield‘s chat with journalist John Keith, who sat down with Sam Millne to look back at Liverpool in the 1970s and how they evolved under Bill Shankly and then Bob Paisley…