2 players make Barcelona transfer decision – could clear up Luis Diaz Liverpool future

Two key decisions have been made regarding Barcelona in the transfer market meaning Luis Diaz‘s Liverpool future could have just become clearer.

After a busy summer in which he reached the Copa America final with Colombia, Diaz has now returned to Liverpool and is preparing for the new campaign.

Despite playing 51 times for the Reds last season, he has been linked with a move to Barcelona by the Spanish press during the transfer window.

Talk of a move has quietened, though, of late and it is becoming increasingly likely that Diaz will remain a Red for the coming year.

 

Decisions made

DOHA, QATAR - Sunday, November 27, 2022: Spain's Dani Olmo during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

Barcelona are close to completing a deal worth about £51.6 million to sign Dani Olmo, according to several reliable reporters.

The Spain international will arrive from RB Leipzig with the ability to play across the front three for Hansi Flick’s team.

With Diaz also a candidate to play a similar role – though Olmo is arguably best-suited as a central attacking midfielder rather than as a winger – it stands to reason that Barcelona will no longer go after Liverpool’s No. 7 having now secured Olmo.

There is a train of thought, though, that suggests Olmo is in a different category to Diaz given his tendency to play more centrally than the Colombian.

DOHA, QATAR - Sunday, November 27, 2022: Spain's Nico Williams during the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 Group E match between Spain and Germany at the Al Bayt Stadium. The game ended in a 1-1 draw. (Pic by David Rawcliffe/Propaganda)

However, the Athletic hints this isn’t the case, as they report Olmo was actually a secondary choice to Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams.

The fact Williams plays almost entirely as a winger, often from the left, would indicate that Olmo figured on the same list as Williams and Diaz.

The Athletic Club player this week appeared to rule out a summer transfer when he said on his club’s social media channels: “I’m back and really looking forward to this season. Vamos (let’s go), Athletic!”

 

Barcelona problems continue

29.11.2010, Camp Nou, Barcelona, ESP, Primera Division, FC Barcelona vs Real Madrid, im Bild Barcelona's stadium Camp Nou during la liga match on november 29th 2010. EXPA Pictures © 2010, PhotoCredit: EXPA/ Alterphotos/ Gregorio +++++ ATTENTION - OUT OF SPAIN / ESP +++++

Another reason to believe a move for Diaz is unlikely is that Barcelona wouldn’t currently be able to register him.

Despite agreeing a deal for Olmo, they can’t even register the 26-year-old until they reduce their wage bill.

The Athletic explained: “There is confidence at Barca that a solution to this issue can be found, with one potentially involving a new investor taking over from German company Libero within the Barca Studios project.

“However, no details of how that would work have yet been made public, and it remains to be seen whether La Liga will accept the solution proposed by (Joan) Laporta’s board.”

It hardly sounds like an ideal situation to walk into for any new signings.

Despite a new head coach bringing with him unknowns for the Reds, Arne Slot‘s Liverpool sounds like a far more enticing place to play football!

