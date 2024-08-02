A significant double transfer update has emerged at Liverpool, and another loan deal has been agreed for Rhys Williams – but it’s not for the full season.

Today’s Main LFC Headline

There are two big pieces of transfer news today, but neither are regarding a new signing this summer! Did you expect anything else at this point?

Firstly, Giorgi Mamardashvili is believed to be on the verge of joining Liverpool, coming in on a £34 million deal from Valencia.

He won’t be heading to Bournemouth on loan, as has been mooted, but instead, he will stay at his current club this season before a decision is made next summer.

Meanwhile, Sepp van den Berg‘s time as a Liverpool player is reportedly coming to an end, with an unnamed club set to land him for over the Reds’ £20 million asking price.

Bayer Leverkusen have made contact with the centre-back over a £25 million switch, according to journalist Florian Plettenberg.

Now for a new signing this summer, please…

Today’s Liverpool FC News

There has still been “no sign” of Liverpool offering Mohamed Salah a new contract. Just get it done!

Rhys Williams has not got the permanent move we expected, instead joining League Two’s Morecombe on loan until January – you really hope it goes well for him!

Liverpool ‘appreciate’ Marc Guehi as they eye up centre-back targets, according to the reliable David Ornstein. Is he really any better than Gomez?

Alexis Mac Allister believes Arne Slot can help make Liverpool “a better team,” adding that he “asks more to stay in the position” than Klopp. It’s only subtle tweaks, though! (LFC)

Liverpool U21s boss Barry Lewtas has hinted that young midfielder Dominic Corness may stay as one of his “coaches on the pitch” this season. With other youngsters leaving he could be key

Gary Neville has tipped Man United and Chelsea to finish in the top four ahead of Liverpool this season. Of course he has! (Sky Sports)

More from This Is Anfield

Stuart Attwell will take charge of Liverpool vs. Brentford on Sunday (4.30pm BST), with Michael Oliver on VAR duty. Let’s see if Slot hates them as much as Klopp did!

TIA have had a look at where the media are predicting Liverpool to finish in the Premier League this season. Ellen White has made a VERY bold call!

Speaking to TIA, Ian Graham has picked out the five best Liverpool signings from his time as director of research. What an amazing period it was under Klopp!

Elsewhere in the football world today

Wolves have reportedly made a loan offer for Arsenal goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale. Is he just Jordan Pickford 2.0? (BBC Sport)

Everton are said to have rejected an offer from Marseille for striker Neal Maupay, who has a stunning one goal in 32 appearances for the Blues! (Sky Sports)

Man United are said to be exploring both permanent and loan moves for PSG midfielder Manuel Ugarte – can’t they just stick with an ageing Casemiro instead? (Sky Sports)

Chelsea‘s bizarre summer continues with Conor Gallagher now finally set to complete his move to Atletico Madrid – they’ve treated him terribly this summer (The Athletic)

Liverpool FC: On this day

On this day in 2004, Liverpool announced the double signing of Xabi Alonso and Luis Garcia from Real Sociedad and Barcelona; as we know they went on to become influential performers en route to 2005 Champions League glory.

Alonso remains one of Liverpool’s best midfielders of the last 30 years, while Garcia’s penchant for popping up in big moments means he is still loved to this day.

Imagine peak Xabi coming in as Slot’s No. 6 this summer!

There was also the small matter of Kenny Dalglish scoring his maiden Liverpool goal on this day in 1977, coming against Middlesbrough.

What became of him?