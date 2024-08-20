Liverpool have been named by a top source among the clubs interested in Crystal Palace centre-back Marc Guehi in an update on his possible transfer this summer.

Centre-back remains a potential problem position for Liverpool as they head into the final 10 days of the summer transfer window.

While Arne Slot flexed his options in Saturday’s 2-0 win at Ipswich as he was able to replace Jarell Quansah with Ibrahima Konate at half-time and change the game, a development before kickoff showed a need for reinforcement.

According to The Athletic‘s David Ornstein, Liverpool are “looking at centre-back options” in the event both Joe Gomez and Sepp van den Berg depart by next Friday.

And interestingly, this mention comes in an explainer on Guehi’s situation at Palace, with the 24-year-old “appreciated” by the Reds’ recruitment team.

“As it stands, though, Newcastle are the only suitor to enter meaningful talks,” Ornstein adds.

Gomez is now considering his options and did not travel to Portman Road, while Van den Berg, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are also expected to leave.

That would leave Slot with only three senior centre-backs including Virgil van Dijk, with 17-year-old Amara Nallo the next in line.

Newcastle have already seen four bids rejected for Guehi as his club hold out for a deal worth up to £70 million, meaning the Magpies are “exploring other options.”

Gomez is one of those, with Liverpool’s No. 2 also known to be on the radar of Aston Villa, Fulham and Chelsea, while it is not a stretch to suggest he would of interest to Palace too.

The Athletic’s Chris Waugh has named Gomez, Malick Thiaw and Trevoh Chalobah as centre-backs Newcastle will consider as alternatives to Guehi.

“Newcastle realise that the Guehi situation cannot be allowed to drag on much longer and, unless a deal is struck over the next few days, the likelihood is they will move on,” Waugh writes.

Where that leaves Liverpool in terms of their interest in the England defender is unclear, though it seems doubtful that they would pursue a new £70 million signing in Van Dijk’s role.

That is unless there is either a) knowledge that the captain will depart on the expiry of his contract next summer, or b) Gomez could be included as a makeweight in any deal with Palace.

It is not the first time Liverpool have been credited with an interest in Guehi, and it is a story worth keeping an eye over the coming week-and-a-half.