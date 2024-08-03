Dominik Szoboszlai was a notable absentee from Liverpool’s team sheet for their final game in the US against Man United, and fans have been told they have nothing to be concerned about.

Szoboszlai amassed 135 minutes of game time during the first two stops of the US tour, featuring prominently alongside his efforts in training sessions.

The No. 8 was expected to feature again against United in the early hours of Sunday morning for those in the UK, but he was left out of the 22-man squad.

Arne Slot explained pre-match: “Dominik joined every session and every game. I think it’s a bit of fatigue and we don’t want to take any risks because we fly back to Liverpool tonight.

“On Tuesday all the other players arrive as well, so we want to start off then with all the players available and we didn’t want to take any risk with him today.”

With the new season less than 13 days away, Liverpool are not taking any risks on the midfielder’s fitness, instead opting to take the cautious approach.

The squad will make the trip back to Merseyside following the meeting with United, where the remaining senior players will meet up with them before preparing for two final friendlies.

Arne Slot‘s side will host Sevilla in front of a packed Anfield on Sunday, August 11, and then just hours later fellow La Liga side Las Palmas will take on the Reds at 5pm.

Liverpool will need the full depth of their squad and Szoboszlai will be expected to be involved having simply been rested for the third and final stop in the US.

Szoboszlai clocked the seventh-most minutes of any Liverpool player last season for club and country combined, he played 3,841 minutes across 58 games.

Against United, he was replaced in the lineup by Ryan Gravenberch after he returned to training earlier in the week.