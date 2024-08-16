Premier League football is back! Arne Slot manages Liverpool competitively for the first time this weekend as Liverpool begin their campaign at Ipswich.

Ipswich vs. Liverpool

Premier League (1) | Portman Road

August 17, 2024 | 12.30pm (BST)

After three months and with Jurgen Klopp now a thing of the past, the Reds are back!

Slot has come in and impressed this summer, winning four out of five pre-season friendlies – but now the real test starts.

Liverpool open their 2024/25 account with a trip to newly-promoted Ipswich – here’s all you need to know ahead of the game.

1. The Slot era properly begins

Friendlies are one thing, but Saturday’s game truly represents the beginning of life under Slot at Liverpool.

The Dutchman has come in and made a genuine impact, speaking well and carrying himself with class, not to mention adopting a fresh playing style that has similarities to Klopp’s.

Liverpool’s players appear to be enjoying life under him, speaking highly of his tactics, and the hope is that a glorious period beckons.

Replacing a figure like Klopp is an unenviable task, but Slot has plenty of faith in his own ability and has been handed an excellent squad.

We cannot wait for Saturday’s clash with Ipswich to start but beware of the hosts…

2. Ipswich enjoying remarkable journey

While much focus will be on Liverpool and Slot this weekend, taking Ipswich for granted could be a grave error.

The Tractor Boys have enjoyed a stunning period under the impressive Kieran McKenna, gaining back-to-back promotions from League One and the Championship.

They have played eye-catching, ball-playing football along the way, and it is an approach that their talented young manager won’t steer away from in the Premier League.

Some key summer transfer business has been conducted, bringing in Omari Hutchinson from Chelsea and Liam Delap and Kalvin Phillips from Man City, among others, and they will pose a threat.

3. Who’s out for Liverpool?

Under Klopp, Liverpool’s injuries felt never-ending – here’s hoping Slot’s less intense style puts a stop to that.

The early signs are good, in that respect, with every senior player available for Saturday’s trip to East Anglia.

Andy Robertson has dealt with injury problems since Euro 2024, as well as last season, but he is available for selection this weekend.

4. Expected Liverpool XI

On the face of it, it looks as though Liverpool’s starting XI at Ipswich could be the same one that faced Sevilla at Anfield last Sunday.

That would mean Jarell Quansah being preferred to Ibrahima Konate at centre-back, and Kostas Tsimikas starting at left-back after a good pre-season.

Alexis Mac Allister and Ryan Gravenberch are likely to play in a double pivot, while Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz should be on either side of Diogo Jota in attack.

Possible Liverpool XI: Alisson; Alexander-Arnold, Quansah, Van Dijk, Tsimikas; Gravenberch, Mac Allister; Szoboszlai, Salah, Diaz; Jota

5. How could Ipswich line up?

Phillips and Sammie Szmodics are their most recent additions, but Saturday could come too soon for them.

Cameron Humphreys is a big doubt for the game, while Harry Clarke, George Hirst, Nathan Broadhead and Janoi Donacien have been nursing injuries.

Hutchinson, Delap and Jacob Greaves are among Ipswich‘s summer signings and all three could start for McKenna’s men.

Predicted Ipswich XI: Muric; Tuanzebe, Edmundson, Greaves; Johnson, Luongo, Morsy, Davis; Hutchinson, Delap, Harness

6. Diaz going nowhere this summer

Speaking to the media on Friday, Slot said that Diaz is going nowhere this summer, despite reports suggesting otherwise.:

“There is a lot of speculation in this country. His future is with us. I like a lot what I’ve seen of him in the last 10 days and saw the same last season. “He has had a big impact on Liverpool’s season and I hope he has a big impact this season.”

Liverpool’s head coach also insisted sporting director Richard Hughes is “still trying to improve the team” before the transfer window closes.

7. Opening day record bodes well

Getting off to a winning start is so important for Liverpool in any season, and their recent record can only be a good indicator.

Granted, the Reds have drawn in their last two opening Premier League fixtures, at Chelsea (2023/24) and Fulham (2022/23), but they won the previous three, against Leeds (2020/21), Norwich (2019/20) and West Brom (2018/19).

In fact, Liverpool haven’t lost in this game since back in 2012/13, when they were humbled 3-0 away to West Brom in Brendan Rodgers’ first match in charge.

Notably, Slot can become the first Reds boss in the Premier League era to win his first topflight game.

Anything other than victory on Saturday would feel hugely disappointing.

8. Did You Know?

Salah has had the bit between his teeth this summer and is renowned for his goalscoring brilliance on the opening weekend.

Last season, the 32-year-old failed to score in the 1-1 draw at Chelsea, but otherwise, his record is phenomenal.

Salah has scored in Liverpool’s opening game in all of his other six seasons at Anfield, including bagging a hat-trick against Leeds four years ago.

It would be just like him to hit the ground running on Saturday.

9. Robinson takes charge

Tim Robinson will referee Liverpool’s maiden league outing, with his only Reds game in the competition last season the 3-1 win at home to Burnley in February.

He showed five yellow cards at Anfield that day. In total, he awarded six penalties throughout the campaign.

Timothy Wood and Steve Meredith are Robinson’s assistant at Portman Road, while Keith Stroud is fourth official.

Meanwhile, Stuart Attwell is in charge of VAR and is supported by Harry Lennard.

10. Follow the match with TIA

Ipswich vs. Liverpool is live on TNT Sports from 11am (BST) on Saturday, with kickoff at 12.30pm.

Sam Millne is in charge of This Is Anfield‘s first competitive live blog of the season, keeping you company from 11.45am.

Come on you Reds!