Liverpool hosted Las Palmas in their second friendly of the day, with a rotated side unable to replicate the clinical finishing from earlier in the day to sign pre-season off with a 0-0 draw.

Liverpool 0-0 Las Palmas

Pre Season (5), Anfield

August 11, 2024

Arne Slot had already overseen a 4-1 win against Sevilla earlier in the day, with this second game played without fans in attendance at Anfield.

It was all change for this match, with Caoimhin Kelleher in goal, a defence of Conor Bradley, Ibrahima Konate, Nat Phillips and Andy Robertson, with Wataru Endo, Curtis Jones and Harvey Elliott in midfield.

Ben Doak, subject to transfer interest, started on the right flank with Cody Gakpo on the left and Darwin Nunez up front – hints for what’s to come next weekend?

The echoes of the players’ shouts could be heard from the get-go, a throwback to Covid times and one we don’t want to see again any time soon, to be honest.

Visually it was a continuation of the style we saw earlier in the day, with the press and slick ball movement prominent – although there would be no goals for either team.

Wataru Endo and Cody Gakpo almost combined for the first goal with tidy work on the edge of the box, with an offside flag and a delayed pass from Darwin Nunez then scuppering two further chances.

'Press, Harvey. Press!' Arne Slot is really encouraging Liverpool to win it back quickly when they lose the ball high up the pitch. pic.twitter.com/aCe38RFuIY — Sam Millne (@sam_millne) August 11, 2024

Conor Bradley was bright as he pushed from right-back into midfield, and Harvey Elliott continued his promising pre-season form as the No. 10, with his chipped deliveries into the box a feature of his game.

Slot, vocal throughout, did not see the same clinical finishing from earlier in the day but his principles were evident despite vast changes in personnel – he will have a strong second XI this season.

Half time: Liverpool 0-0 Las Palmas

Surprisingly, no changes were made at the break, meaning Andy Robertson – who only just returned to training after injury – played until the 60th minute, Calum Scanlon came on as his replacement.

The left-back, who captained the side, even found himself in a goalscoring position moments before his substitution, curling a ball off the upright for Liverpool’s best chance.

In a further throwback to Covid times, Phillips even required treatment to get a bandage on his head – has someone transported us back to 2021?!

Slot then called on three more changes, with Phillips, Gakpo and Nunez all withdrawn just before the 70th minute and replaced by Amara Nallo, Harvey Blair and Tyler Morton (his second sub appearance in one day).

Notably, Sepp van den Berg remained on the bench in what we can interpret as a strong indication that a transfer is looming – one of many before the month is out.

Doak was bright to close out the second half, creating half chances for himself in the penalty area, but was left frustrated as the deadlock remained.

The Reds now have just six days before they meet Ipswich in their Premier League opener next Saturday and these back-to-back friendlies have given us plenty of clues as to who will start.

TIA Man of the Match: Ibrahima Konate

Liverpool (4-2-3-1): Kelleher; Bradley, Konate, Phillips (Nallo 67′), Robertson (Scanlon 60′); Endo, Jones; Doak, Elliott, Gakpo (Morton 67′); Nunez (Blair 67′)

Subs not used: Davies, Van den Berg, Gordon

Next Match: Ipswich (A) – Premier League – Saturday, August 17, 12.30pm (UK)