Liverpool open to offers for Bobby Clark and Ben Doak

Liverpool could allow both Bobby Clark and Ben Doak to leave on permanent deals this summer.

News of the two teenagers being available for permanent offers comes as quite the surprise given their emergence in the first-team squad last season under Jurgen Klopp.

Both players have been linked with loan moves this summer, which would make sense, with Celtic claimed to be among those interested.

However, Pep Lijnders’ RB Leipzig are seeking a permanent move for Clark, 19, with the Daily Mail‘s Lewis Steele last week reporting that a £6 million bid had been rejected.

Liverpool are said to want a higher fee for the midfielder, who is also attracting interest from several Championship sides.

Norwich, Leeds, Sheffield United and Coventry City are all credited with interest in Clark, as well as Celtic and Rangers.

In addition, it’s now reported by DaveOCKop that Liverpool are open to a permanent move for Doak too.

This, perhaps, is the most surprising news, with a loan move viewed as more appealing for the 18-year-old’s development.

It’s claimed that Liverpool would let Doak leave on a permanent deal “should the offer be attractive enough.”

Quite what that offer would need to be isn’t so clear. Doak is extremely highly rated and was actually part of Scotland’s initial squad for Euro 2024 until injury scuppered that.

Signed from Celtic in 2022 for £600,000, Doak has been linked with a loan move back to Brendan Rodgers’ side.

Clearly, though, he would benefit from getting regular playing time elsewhere, much like Kaide Gordon who is set for a loan move.

Concerning news?

With Lewis Koumas having joined Stoke City on loan, Gordon set for a loan, rumours that Stefan Bajcetic could be set for a temporary move away, plus the potential of both Clark and Doak being sold, supporters could become quite concerned at so many youngsters departing the club.

However, any permanent moves will likely involve healthy sell-on fees and/or buy back clauses, should the player develop impressively once they get regular first-team playing time.

Clearly Doak or Clark or anyone else will develop quicker and benefit from regularly playing rather than being on the periphery at Liverpool and lacking true first-team exposure.

With the return of Champions League football this season, there will be fewer opportunities for youngsters at Anfield this season under Arne Slot.

Also likely to get loan moves this summer are James McConnell, Owen Beck and Harvey Blair, while the club are looking for permanent suitors for Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams.

Certainly plenty of work to be done in the final three weeks of the transfer window after so little activity so far.