Liverpool’s pre-season is done and dusted for another year, but who stood out most for the Reds during the summer?

The Reds played five friendlies in pre-season – another took place behind the scenes – as Arne Slot enjoyed a positive start to life in charge.

PRE-SEASON IN NUMBERS: 37 Reds and defender makes his mark

Four victories came their way, including against Man United and Arsenal in the USA, while Sevilla were thumped 4-1 at Anfield before a stalemate against Las Palmas on Sunday afternoon.

Here’s how we rate the performances of each Liverpool player who has played 45 minutes or more this summer.

Alisson – 6 (out of 10)

Alisson only played 62 minutes of action during pre-season, so it is hard to evaluate him too much.

The 31-year-old did play a key role in Luis Diaz‘s second goal against Sevilla on Sunday, though, pinging a long ball into Diogo Jota in a promising sign of things to come.

Caoimhin Kelleher – 7

It looks as though Caoimhin Kelleher will stay at Liverpool this summer and his pre-season performances showed why he is thought of so highly.

The Irishman made a string of good saves in the win over United in America and continues to look a fantastic understudy to Alisson.

Vitezslav Jaros – 7

Alisson‘s extended absence because of Copa America gave Vitezslav Jaros a chance to impress and he took his opportunity impressively.

He featured for 118 minutes, with Kelleher describing his teammate as “brilliant” against United. The 23-year-old will act as the third-choice stopper this season.

Trent Alexander-Arnold – 6

Trent Alexander-Arnold appears to be in superb shape since returning from Euro 2024 duty, when he was criminally underused for England.

Liverpool’s vice-captain’s passing range was typically outstanding in his first and only pre-season game, albeit only across 74 minutes. He was used in his more ‘traditional’ right-back role and created the most chances (three) and made the most passes into the final third (10).

Conor Bradley – 7

Conor Bradley was Liverpool’s most-used right-back throughout the summer, and he again showed what a great squad option he is.

The young Northern Irishman looks fitter and stronger than ever, providing attacking thrust and looking effective in an inverted role.

Jarell Quansah – 8

Jarell Quansah looks set to start for Liverpool against Ipswich this weekend, keeping Ibrahima Konate out of the team.

While it was disappointing not to make England’s squad at the Euros, it gave him more time to impress Slot in pre-season, which he duly did.

No player appeared more than his 290 minutes or had more touches across the pre-season games (311).

Ibrahima Konate – 6

Konate’s stock has fallen after losing his place to Quansah last season, and he was not afforded too long to make an impression following his return from Euro duty.

He still goes into the new season under scrutiny but there is no reason why he can’t return to being a key player for Liverpool.

Virgil van Dijk – 6

Virgil van Dijk was one of many to only feature once after international commitments, but he was his typically strong self upon his return.

There was nothing too memorable about his 74 minutes against Sevilla, but he breezed through proceedings to blow off any remaining cobwebs ahead of the season opener.

Sepp van ben Berg – 7

The future of Sepp van den Berg has been a big talking point this summer and the Dutchman performed well for Liverpool to enhance his reputation.

It does feel as though he has played his final game for the Reds, but whoever signs him will be getting a talented young centre-back.

Nat Phillips – 6

Incredibly, Nat Phillips is still a Liverpool player, and it was fitting that he ended the 0-0 with Las Palmas bandaged up, as always!

It’s clear that the 27-year-old isn’t the future at Anfield, but he was solid when called upon, and only Quansah appeared more out of the Reds’ centre-backs.

Joe Gomez

We’re breaking the 45 minute cut off to include Joe Gomez in this list, more so that his measly 16 minutes against Sevilla hinted that he has a big job getting Slot on his side.

His late return due to being involved with England limited his chances to impress and now he is playing catch up.

Kostas Tsimikas – 7

Kostas Tsimikas has come out of the summer in a good place and will surely start over the not-fully-fit Andy Robertson at Ipswich.

The Greek scored against United, which was a high point, but he has been solid defensively and showed promise going forward all summer long. He benefitted from Robertson’s absence and made the most of it.

Andy Robertson – 5

Speaking of the Scot, there are lingering concerns that his peak may have passed and injury problems hampered him until the final week of pre-season, limiting him to just an hour of football.

Robertson was full of energy in his one outing but still isn’t close to match sharpness, he now faces a fight on his hands to get his place back from Tsimikas.

Luke Chambers – 6

Luke Chambers‘ permanent future is likely to lie away from Liverpool and he has already sealed a loan move to Wigan this summer and featured once competitively.

He only played for 52 minutes for the Reds in pre-season but did nothing wrong.

Luca Stephenson – 6

Luca Stephenson won’t be consistently pushing his way into Slot’s first-team plans, but 106 minutes alongside some elite footballers will have done him a world of good.

He is a midfielder by trade but slotted in at right-back this summer and has clearly made an impression on his new coach having rarely trained with the first team under Jurgen Klopp.

Wataru Endo – 5

Wataru Endo shouldn’t be seen as a key starter now and he struggled badly in the first friendly against Real Betis, looking well off the pace.

He improved somewhat from that point on, but while he has shown Slot that he is worth persevering with, his future will be as a squad player.

Alexis Mac Allister – 6

Alexis Mac Allister is basking in the glory of more international glory following Argentina’s Copa America triumph and he coped well in his first game back.

He has a lot of gears to kick into to return to the high standards he has set himself, but his only outing against Sevilla saw him win all five tackles he contested and finish with a 92 percent passing accuracy.

Ryan Gravenberch – 7

Ryan Gravenberch has been a success story of pre-season, impressing in a deeper role and seemingly enjoying life under his compatriot Slot.

The Dutchman has looked the part in a double pivot, and while the Premier League will provide a greater test, he is worthy of a starting berth at Ipswich.

Stefan Bajcetic – 6

This summer was more about minutes than anything for Stefan Bajcetic as he continues to battle his way back from a long injury absence.

The Spaniard clearly isn’t at full tilt yet, but he will feel content with his efforts during the summer.

Tyler Morton – 6

Another loan or even permanent move beckons for Tyler Morton this season, but he again held his own in a Liverpool shirt in pre-season. He was the only player to make five appearances.

It is hard to see how he will force his way into Slot’s main plans, and he is too talented not to be playing somewhere every week.

Dominik Szoboszlai – 7

Dominik Szoboszlai scored Liverpool’s opening goal of pre-season against Betis during what has been a productive summer overall. He missed one game due to fatigue.

Against Sevilla, the Hungarian was curiously sloppy at times, but he still played a huge role in Diaz’s aforementioned goal. The 23-year-old will have a big role to play this season.

Curtis Jones – 7

Curtis Jones has been vocal about the difference of playing under Slot and Klopp and his performances were largely good in pre-season.

The 23-year-old played in the midfield double pivot and scored in the win over United, but as it stands, it looks as though he will be on the bench at Ipswich.

Jones won the most duels (15) throughout the summer, which is worthy of a mention.

Harvey Elliott – 8

Every time you watch Harvey Elliott he seems to grow as a player and enjoy a greater all-round influence. He’s embracing the attacking midfield role.

No Liverpool player bettered his tally of two assists during pre-season – he also created the most chances (9) – and it’s going to be interesting to see how and when Slot uses him.

Fabio Carvalho – 7

Fabio Carvalho has departed Liverpool for Brentford on a high, having impressed in pre-season, scoring twice across the Atlantic.

This does feel like the right time for him to move on permanently, though, allowing him to be a key player elsewhere.

Trey Nyoni – 7

This lad has some serious talent!

Trey Nyoni has a huge reputation at Liverpool for a reason, and his brilliantly-taken strike at home to Sevilla on Sunday showed exactly why.

Mohamed Salah – 8

If Mohamed Salah seemed flat at the end of last season, he looks to have the bit between his teeth following some hungry pre-season showings.

The now-shaven-head superstar took his goal against United brilliantly and has generally been a menace, enjoying his team’s new playing style and assisting twice.

Ben Doak – 7

It would be a shame to see Ben Doak leave permanently this summer, as has been mooted. He has shown glimpses of his quality across four appearances recently.

The young Scot was Liverpool’s liveliest attacking player in the drab stalemate with Las Palmas.

Harvey Blair – 7

Like so many youngsters this summer, Harvey Blair will know that he won’t be a fixture at Liverpool, but he did what was asked of him in pre-season.

In fact, he now looks to be ahead of Kaide Gordon and Lewis Koumas in the pecking order, taking his chance well.

Luis Diaz – 7

Diaz came in for criticism last season, mainly for his inconsistent end product, but he looked excellent when returning to the fold.

His double against Sevilla caught the eye and he looks like he may enjoy playing under Slot, getting into dangerous positions more often and utilising his strength of running at players.

His tally of two goals was the joint-most for Liverpool in the summer.

Darwin Nunez – 5

The jury is still out with Darwin Nunez with many supporters, and his one summer appearance won’t keep the naysayers away.

Against Las Palmas, he scored a trademark offside goal and missed another glaring chance, and he has work to do with force his way into Liverpool’s strongest XI ahead of Diogo Jota.

Cody Gakpo – 6

After an excellent Euros, in which he was Liverpool’s standout player, Cody Gakpo‘s pre-season was far more subdued due to his late return.

He only featured for 67 minutes against Las Palmas and couldn’t get into the game. The Dutchman will be pushing for the left winger position but he has stiff competition.

Diogo Jota – 8

For the love of God, please stay fit, Jota!

The Portuguese looked excellent after being unfathomably left out behind Cristiano Ronaldo at the Euros, scoring an outrageous goal against Sevilla.

Two assists came his way, too. He is Liverpool’s undisputed man to lead the line going into 2024/25.