Liverpool left-back Owen Beck is expected to leave the club in the near future, with at least seven clubs from four different countries interested in a deal.

Beck was one of the notable absentees from Liverpool’s final two pre-season friendlies at Anfield on Sunday, not making the squad against Sevilla or Las Palmas.

That comes ahead of a summer transfer that could see the 22-year-old leave either on loan or on a permanent basis.

The left-back, who has played three times for the Reds’ first team, is attracting interest from at least seven clubs in the final weeks of the transfer window.

It has long been known that Celtic and Rangers are admirers of the Welshman, and it was reported earlier in the summer that sides in Germany and the Netherlands are also monitoring his situation.

The Athletic‘s James Pearce has since described Championship side QPR as “leading the chase” for a temporary deal.

QPR are not the only club from England’s second tier hoping to sign Beck, with the Liverpool Echo‘s Ian Doyle citing interest from Middlesbrough and DaveOCKOP adding Leeds into the mix.

DaveOCKOP claims the youngster missed the two friendlies against Sevilla and Las Palmas due to illness, but is expected to see his future resolved this week.

Liverpool are said to want Beck to sign a new contract before leaving on loan, though it is also claimed that they valued the academy graduate at around £3 million.

Another left-back has already left the club on loan this summer, with Luke Chambers rejoining Wigan for the campaign, while Calum Scanlon is attracting interest.

Andy Robertson is expected to take up first-choice duties at left-back when fully fit, though Kostas Tsimikas has clearly impressed Arne Slot in pre-season.

There is little chance of Beck breaking into that conversation at this stage, though, and would benefit from another short-term move at the least.

Beck spent the majority of last season on loan at Dundee, scoring two goals and assisting another four in 28 appearances for the Scottish side, sandwiching a brief return to Liverpool in January.